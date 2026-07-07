Land Transfer Begins For Torrevieja Hospital Expansion





Torrevieja City Council has begun the administrative process to transfer land needed for the future expansion of Torrevieja University Hospital.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón has signed a decree admitting the urban planning agreement for the early transfer of a public facilities plot measuring 11,492 square metres. The land will allow the Generalitat Valenciana, through the Regional Ministry of Health, to move forward with plans to enlarge the hospital.

The plot, identified as PQM-1, is located in Sector S-29 “La Ceñuela” and is currently owned by Explotaciones Agrícolas La Ceñuela, SL, which is also the urban development agent for the area.

According to the council, the agreement will make it possible to provide the land earlier than would normally be the case, without waiting for the full completion of the sector’s land readjustment process. Municipal technical services have given a favourable assessment of the arrangement, considering that it serves the general interest and will help accelerate an important healthcare infrastructure project.

The council says the transfer will not alter the urban planning of the sector and will not affect the economic rights of the developer.

Torrevieja City Council has begun the administrative process to transfer land (to the right side in grey) needed for the future expansion of Torrevieja University Hospital.

The hospital expansion is considered a strategic project for Torrevieja and for the wider Torrevieja Health Department area, which serves residents across several municipalities.

Following the mayoral decree, the agreement will now be opened to public consultation for 20 days. It will be published in the Official Gazette of the Province and on the municipal notice board, giving interested parties the opportunity to submit any objections.

Once the public consultation period has ended, and any objections have been considered by the Local Governing Board, the City Council will continue processing the agreement to finalise the early transfer of the land.

The aim is to make the site available to the Regional Ministry of Health as soon as possible so that planning for the expansion of Torrevieja University Hospital can move forward