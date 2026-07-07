Costa Blanca Author Thomy Schallenberger Releases His First Novel in English





Swiss-German author Thomy Schallenberger is pleased to announce the release of Greetings from Roseville, the English translation of his mystery thriller. It is his second novel and the first to be published in English, making his work accessible to a wider international audience.

Set in a small American town in the California desert, Greetings from Roseville begins with a series of mysterious and disturbing deaths. At first, residents fear the return of a deadly pandemic, but it soon becomes clear that the victims have one thing in common: not everyone is affected. As panic spreads, local police struggle to cope with the growing crisis.

A special security force is brought in to restore order. Led by an authoritarian commander, the unit initially faces resistance from the townspeople. However, fear soon takes hold, allowing the force to tighten its grip on the community. Only a small group of former local police officers suspects that a far-reaching conspiracy lies behind the operation. As they begin their investigation, a postcard, a fountain pen, and a long-buried secret become the keys to uncovering the truth.

Combining suspense, mystery, and psychological tension, Greetings from Roseville explores how fear can influence society and how ordinary people respond when trust in authority begins to crumble.

Greetings from Roseville is available worldwide as a paperback and eBook through Amazon and major online booksellers.

Readers who enjoy mystery thrillers with unexpected twists and an atmospheric setting are invited to discover Thomy Schallenberger’s latest novel.

www.thomyschallenberger.com