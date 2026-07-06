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Home Province of Alicante Catral Sheerin’s Golf Society “Court Challenge Plaque” 1st July at Altorreal

Sheerin’s Golf Society “Court Challenge Plaque” 1st July at Altorreal

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Staff Reporter
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Sheerin’s Golf Society “Court Challenge Plaque” 1st July at Altorreal
Sheerin’s Golf Society “Court Challenge Plaque” 1st July at Altorreal

This is the second year of playing for the Court Challenge Trophy Sponsored by our Vice President Brian Court and his wife Kim.

On a rearranged course at the last minute we met at Altorreal, after Alicante had double booked us in with another society. We had an early tee time of 9.12am before the weather got very hot and sunny with a temperature of 90 degrees. The course was in good condition from the fairways to the greens, most of the tee boxes were on the whites which made it a very long course?  The format was singles full handicap Stableford split into two groups.

Winner of the “Court Challenge Trophy” from group A, was “Usain” John Bolt with a great score of 41 points, runner up was Terry Hall with 36 points and third place went to “Watch this Drive” Andy Godfrey with 33 points. Winner of group B, was “Magic Mike” Mike Sharlot with 34 points, runner up on count back was “SAT NAV” Steve Day with 32 points and third place was “Master Plumber” Nick Chambers also with 32 points.

Nearest the pin’s winners were group A hole 6 Terry Hall hole 12, John Bolt, hole 15, believe it or not there was no winner!  Group B hole 4 Bob Day, hole 9 Tom Goulden, hole 17 no winner, best front 9 went Steve Burns with 16 points and best back 9 went to Paul Jones with 18 points. The €60 two’s pot was not won so €75 will in the pot for the next game.  

There were two football cards first one was won by Donnie Sheerin with Hull City, the second card was won by Paul Jones with Arsenal both winning €40 and raising €80 for our charities 2026.

We would like to thank Kellie, Katie and staff at Sheerin’s Bar for the great hospitality.

Picture shows Vice Chairman Brian Court presenting the Trophy to John Bolt.

www.sheerinsgolfsociety.com

sheerinsgolfsociety@gmail.com

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