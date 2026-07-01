Rafa Ballester Named President of Mare Nostrum Handball Club





Rafa Ballester has been appointed president of Club Balonmano Mare Nostrum Torrevieja, replacing Pablo López, who steps down after 12 years in charge.

Ballester takes over after ending his playing career at the close of the 2025/26 season. Known as the senior team’s long-serving captain, he has been connected to handball and the Torrevieja club for 31 years.

He began playing as a child under coach Marcos Segarra and went on to represent the club alongside several generations of players. In addition to becoming a leading figure in the senior team, he has also worked with younger players as a coach.

The new board will focus on strengthening the club’s organisation, increasing membership, attracting sponsors and developing the youth academy.

Francis Vera will serve as vice-president, while Javi Sánchez replaces Fernando Albaladejo as treasurer. Juan Carlos Gallego will continue as secretary, and Alfredo Mercader remains a board member.

The board will also include Antonio Guillamó, Salva Esteve, Cristina García, Dori Fernández, Carlos Cabrera, Raúl Martínez and María Dolores García.

Ballester thanked the board for its confidence and praised the work carried out by Pablo López and Fernando Albaladejo.

“I take on this challenge with great enthusiasm, but also with an enormous sense of responsibility,” he said. “Our aim is to continue building a stronger, better organised and more united club, while respecting the work of those who have helped it grow and looking to the future with the passion of everyone who loves this sport.”