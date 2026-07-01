Spain Launches €1.2 Billion Tender for New 350km/h High-Speed Trains





Spain is preparing for another major expansion of its high-speed rail network after state-owned operator Renfe launched the largest train procurement programme in its history.

The Spanish railway company plans to purchase 30 next-generation high-speed trains in a deal valued at around €1.2 billion, with an option to add a further 10 units that could take the total investment to approximately €1.7 billion.

The new trains will be designed to reach speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour, or around 217mph, once Spain’s rail infrastructure is upgraded to support higher commercial speeds.

The Madrid–Barcelona line is expected to be the first major route to benefit. Spanish transport officials hope the faster trains could eventually reduce the journey between the country’s two largest cities to less than two hours.

However, the project is about more than speed. Renfe says the new fleet will increase capacity, improve reliability and help meet growing passenger demand across Spain’s already extensive high-speed network.

Each train will provide at least 450 seats across two travel classes. They must also include facilities for passengers with reduced mobility, spaces for bicycles and an onboard cafeteria or food service.

The trains will operate on the standard European rail gauge and will be equipped with advanced signalling and safety systems, including ERTMS and Spain’s ASFA technology.

Delivery times will form an important part of the tender. The first five trains must be supplied within 40 months, while the full fleet must be available within 78 months. Manufacturers will be expected to deliver approximately one train every six weeks.

The order comes as Spain’s high-speed rail market becomes increasingly competitive, with Renfe facing pressure from rival operators on several major routes.

Additional trains would allow the Spanish operator to increase frequencies, offer more seats and reduce its dependence on older rolling stock.

The investment also comes at a sensitive time for Spain’s rail sector, following increased public scrutiny of safety, maintenance and reliability.

While the new trains will not solve every problem, they could significantly improve journey times and passenger capacity if they are supported by the necessary improvements to tracks, signalling and stations.

For passengers, the real measure of success will not simply be whether Spain operates trains capable of reaching 350km/h. It will be whether the new fleet delivers more frequent, reliable and comfortable services on the country’s busiest routes.