



Torrevieja Town Hall and the local small-business association APYMECO have launched a new summer campaign offering more than €5,000 in prizes to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally.

The promotion, entitled “An Epic Shopping Experience”, will run from July 3 until August 31 and will reward customers who spend more than €20 at participating businesses.

The initiative was presented by Torrevieja’s councillor for Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martínez, and APYMECO president Jorge Almarcha.

Organised by APYMECO with the support of Torrevieja Town Hall, Aquópolis Torrevieja, FACPYME and participating local businesses, the campaign is intended to boost trade during the busiest months of the tourist season.

Customers making qualifying purchases will be able to take part in the promotion and win a wide range of instant prizes.

These will include official ÉPICO football kits, tickets to Aquópolis Torrevieja, 40% discounts on admission to the water park, backpacks, reusable bottles, lunch boxes, hats, sunglasses, fans, eco-friendly bags and other prizes to be added during the summer.

Organisers said the campaign has two main objectives: to encourage spending in neighbourhood shops and to reward the loyalty of both regular customers and tourists who choose to support Torrevieja businesses.

Martínez said the council would continue backing initiatives that strengthen local commerce, support small business owners and generate employment.

She also highlighted the ongoing partnership between the Town Hall and APYMECO, which has produced a series of campaigns designed to increase local spending and improve the competitiveness of one of Torrevieja’s most important economic sectors.

Almarcha said the new promotion was intended to make shopping more attractive and enjoyable for customers.

He stressed that every purchase made at an independent local business directly supports Torrevieja’s commercial community while also giving shoppers the chance to win a prize.

The campaign brings together retailers, public institutions and private partners with the shared aim of promoting Torrevieja’s shops as a benchmark for quality, personal service and convenience.

Residents and the thousands of visitors expected in the city this summer are being encouraged to explore participating businesses, discover the range of products and services available and support an initiative designed to strengthen the local economy.