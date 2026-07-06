Two Arrested After Stolen Fish sold with Medicine Residues





The Guardia Civil has arrested two men, aged 43 and 36, after stolen fish from aquaculture farms was allegedly introduced into the commercial market using false documentation.

The fish, mainly sea bass and amberjack, had reportedly been stolen from fish-farm cages and sold as wild-caught fish. Health tests later confirmed the presence of veterinary medicine residues in part of the recovered product, meaning it was not suitable for human consumption.

The investigation began after officers received information that suspicious fish was being sold at the Santa Pola fish market. Initial checks found that 40 boxes of fish had already been offered for sale and distributed to buyers in Alicante, Barcelona, Tarragona and Mallorca.

At the same time, investigators discovered that a fish farm in San Pedro del Pinatar had suffered the theft of around 700 kilos of amberjack. The fish had been undergoing a withdrawal period after medical treatment, meaning it should not have entered the food chain.

Given the possible risk to public health, the Guardia Civil acted quickly to immobilise the distributed fish, working alongside Public Health officials and sanitary inspectors. Samples were taken and analysis confirmed the presence of medicine residues.

Officers recovered and blocked 227 kilos of sea bass and amberjack, preventing the fish from reaching consumers.

The two suspects were arrested on suspicion of offences against public health, receiving stolen goods, document falsification and offences against the market and consumers. They were later released after appearing before the court in Elche.

The operation was carried out by SEPRONA, the Guardia Civil’s nature protection unit in Alicante. The investigation remains open to determine the full amount of fish stolen and to clarify the wider circumstances of the case.