Guardia Civil Dismantles Busy Drug-Dealing Point in Torre Pacheco





The Guardia Civil has dismantled an active drug-dealing point in Torre Pacheco and arrested four people suspected of running an organised supply and sales network.

The operation, named Bevezi, was carried out by the Guardia Civil in the Region of Murcia as part of ongoing efforts to prevent and prosecute drug trafficking. The four detainees are being investigated for alleged membership of a criminal group and offences against public health, in relation to drug trafficking.

During a search of the property used as the point of sale, officers seized various quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine, hashish and marijuana, along with other items allegedly linked to the drug-dealing operation.

According to the Guardia Civil, regular customers of the drug point were committing minor thefts and robberies in order to fund their purchases.

The investigation began several months ago after officers from the Citizen Security Prevention units detected a significant rise in crimes against property in the area. These offences were generally low-level crimes, involving items of little value, including shoplifting, thefts from vehicles and burglaries.

The pattern drew the attention of Guardia Civil investigators, who found that many of those involved had similar profiles. In most cases, they were people with no stable roots in the municipality, no known home or employment, and serious drug addictions, mainly to crack cocaine.

As officers monitored suspects linked to these minor offences, they discovered a common connection: a recently established retail drug-dealing point operating from a private home on the outskirts of Torre Pacheco. The location was offering several types of drugs, although crack cocaine, sold in stone or rock form, was the most common.

In addition to launching a preventive operation to reduce the number of property crimes, the Guardia Civil focused its main investigation on the drug-dealing point itself, with the aim of identifying those responsible and shutting it down.

During surveillance around the property, officers detected a high number of regular users visiting the premises to buy drugs. A large number of drug doses were seized nearby, around 90% of which were crack cocaine. The remaining 10% consisted of cocaine, marijuana and hashish.

As the investigation progressed, officers identified a connection between the Torre Pacheco drug point and the neighbouring municipality of Los Alcázares. This link was allegedly related to the supply of drugs. A couple from the coastal town reportedly travelled to the Torre Pacheco property on a daily basis to deliver different types of drugs and collect the proceeds from recent sales.

Investigators identified the couple and confirmed that they had previously been the target of Guardia Civil investigations and operations in Torre Pacheco, where they had formerly lived. Officers also found that those responsible for selling the drugs in Torre Pacheco had previously been customers of the couple, creating a supplier-client relationship that later developed into an organised distribution network.

The Guardia Civil says the group had a clearly defined and hierarchical structure. At the top were the suppliers, who provided the drugs to the point of sale. Below them were those responsible for supervising the distribution of the drugs according to the suppliers’ instructions. At the lowest level were those selling the substances directly to customers.

Investigators believe the suppliers attempted to distance themselves from the Torre Pacheco sales point by using former customers to carry out the daily supply and retail distribution of drugs.

Once sufficient evidence had been gathered, the Guardia Civil moved into the final phase of the operation, carrying out a search of the property under investigation in Torre Pacheco. Officers found different types and quantities of drugs, including hashish in acorn and tablet form, pollen, cocaine, marijuana and, above all, crack cocaine.

Officers also seized equipment commonly associated with retail drug sales, including precision scales, circular plastic bag cuttings, wire used to seal individual doses, and other packaging materials. A large amount of cash, divided into notes and coins of different denominations, was also confiscated, along with the vehicle allegedly used to transport drugs daily from Los Alcázares to Torre Pacheco.

The operation concluded with the arrest of four suspects, three in Torre Pacheco and one in Los Alcázares. All four are being investigated for alleged membership of a criminal group and drug trafficking offences.