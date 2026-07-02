Missing England Fan Found in Barcelona Pub, Unaware Half the World Was Looking for Him





A missing England supporter who sparked an international search has been found safe and well in a Barcelona pub — blissfully unaware that his family feared the worst and social media had turned him into football’s most wanted man.

Michael “Mick” Hewitt, 65, left Leeds on June 20, heading to the United States for the World Cup via Barcelona. He then disappeared without trace, prompting frantic appeals from his family, police and football supporters around the world.

In reality, Mick had simply lost his phone and was happily “pottering about” Barcelona with his wallet, passport and priorities firmly intact — namely football and the occasional pint.

He was eventually spotted by an off-duty police officer, who noticed Mick’s Leeds United shirt in a bar. The pair exchanged the traditional “Leeds salute” — a clenched fist placed over the heart — before carrying on with their day.

Only later did the officer see an online appeal for the missing supporter and realise that the man he had casually acknowledged in the pub was at the centre of a two-week global search.

Mick’s brother Gary explained that Mick had seen no reason to contact the British Consulate because he still had his passport and money. Apparently, being without a telephone, missing an international flight and becoming the subject of worldwide concern did not constitute an emergency.

It also emerged that Mick had never actually booked a flight to Boston. His plan had been to travel only if he managed to secure a match ticket, which he had not.

When Gary offered to arrange his journey home, Mick reportedly pointed out that England were playing that day and expected any rescue operation to fit around the fixture.

The family finally received a call from the British Consulate in Barcelona. Having feared they might be asked to identify a body, Gary was overwhelmed to hear his brother’s voice.

When told that “half the world” had been looking for him, Mick replied: “Who’s been looking for me?”

Gary admitted he wanted to hug him and strangle him simultaneously — a reaction likely shared by most families whose relatives disappear abroad and are later discovered calmly drinking in a pub.

Mick, who dislikes publicity and making a fuss, is now expected to be thoroughly embarrassed by his unexpected internet fame.

His family have suggested that, once home, he should make himself a cup of tea and read the many heartfelt messages posted during the search.

Few people get the opportunity to discover how much they mean to others while they are still alive — although most manage it without accidentally triggering an international manhunt.