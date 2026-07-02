Drink-Driver Arrested After Fleeing N-332 Crash That Seriously Injured Learner Motorcyclist





The Guardia Civil has arrested a 32-year-old man accused of seriously injuring a learner motorcyclist in a hit-and-run collision on the N-332 in El Campello.

The crash occurred at around 9.45am on June 17 at kilometre 128.7 of the main coastal road through the Alicante municipality.

According to investigators, the suspect carried out a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre before moving back into the lane and striking the side of a motorcycle being used for a driving lesson.

The learner rider suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Police said the driver failed to stop or provide assistance and instead fled the scene. Officers from the Alicante Traffic Subsector launched a search with support from the Guardia Civil’s Citizen Security Unit in El Campello and the town’s Local Police.

The suspect was located a few kilometres from the crash site while allegedly attempting to repair damage to his vehicle.

He was subjected to a breathalyser test and returned a reading of 1.06 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air. The Guardia Civil said this was more than four times the general legal limit.

The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury through gross negligence and leaving the scene of a road accident.

Under Spanish law, aggravated reckless driving can carry a prison sentence of between two and five years. Driving under the influence of alcohol is punishable by three to six months in prison, while causing serious injury through gross negligence may also result in a custodial sentence.

Leaving the scene of an accident can carry a prison term ranging from six months to four years.

The detainee and the case file prepared by the Road Safety Investigation Team were handed over to the duty investigation court in Alicante.

The Guardia Civil has urged motorists to exercise particular caution when approaching vulnerable road users, including motorcyclists, cyclists and learner drivers.

Officers stressed that additional care was required in this case because the injured woman was undergoing motorcycle training at the time of the collision.

The force also reminded road accident victims and their families that Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic operates the free and confidential 018 support line. The nationwide service provides information and assistance to people affected by serious road crashes.