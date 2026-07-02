



After MiCA came into full force, Europe’s largest exchanges removed USDT for their clients. Demand hasn’t gone anywhere — but the map of opportunities has changed entirely.

When a Regulatory Shift Creates a Market Vacuum

On December 30, 2024, the final phase of the European Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation — MiCA — came into full force. For most participants in the crypto market, this was not simply a legal milestone but a point of no return. Hundreds of thousands of European users discovered that their familiar toolkit had shrunk dramatically. It was at this moment that a story began unfolding — one that continues today — about how a regulatory vacuum creates new market winners.

Tether (USDT), a stablecoin with a market capitalization exceeding $140 billion, found itself at the center of this paradox. On one hand, it remains the dominant instrument in global crypto trading, providing more than 70% of liquidity across the world’s largest exchanges. On the other, trading USDT on regulated European platforms has effectively ceased. For European investors, the message was unambiguous: their most widely used instrument had become inaccessible.

It was entirely predictable that, in conditions of such dislocation, new players and new models would begin to emerge — international platforms offering lawful ways for European clients to work with USDT. UEX.US is one such player.

MiCA: The Regulator Fired — the Market Froze

Understanding what is happening today requires understanding precisely what MiCA changed in the architecture of the European crypto market.

The regulation was years in the making and was conceived as the European Union’s attempt to bring order to a chaotic space. The lawmakers’ logic was sound: where financial instruments circulate, there must be clear rules on consumer protection, issuer transparency, and risk management. The first phase — covering stablecoins — came into effect as early as June 2024. December 2024 brought full compliance requirements for all Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs).

For stablecoins, the pivotal requirement was a division into two categories: Electronic Money Tokens (EMT) and Asset-Referenced Tokens (ART). To continue circulating on regulated European platforms, a stablecoin issuer must obtain the relevant license and meet standards covering reserves, disclosure, and operational governance.

Tether — the company behind USDT — did not take that path. Its official position is that MiCA’s current requirements are incompatible with its business model. As a result, USDT now sits outside the EU’s regulatory perimeter: not prohibited, but not admitted to circulation through licensed European platforms.

The market’s reaction was swift. Coinbase Europe announced the delisting of USDT for EU users in December 2024. OKX restricted USDT/EUR trading. Binance introduced limitations for European clients. Kraken and Bybit made their own adjustments. In a single wave, the largest licensed platforms removed from European access an instrument that millions of people had relied upon.

In USDT’s place, regulators effectively put forward USDC — Circle’s stablecoin, which completed its MiCA certification on schedule and now operates within the European legal framework. The market, however, received this substitution without particular enthusiasm.

Millions of Users. One Problem.

The scale of what has happened is difficult to overstate. USDT is not a niche product. It is a working instrument for an enormous number of people.

Traders and investors used it as a defensive position during volatility — moving funds into the stablecoin during corrections without the need to convert into fiat. Participants in international settlements — freelancers, small businesses dealing with counterparties in Asia, Latin America, and the CIS — saw USDT as a fast, inexpensive, and neutral way to transfer funds across borders.

People from countries with unstable currencies, living in Europe but working or holding assets in regions where USDT is the settlement standard, depended on it as a store of value. And professional market participants — hedge funds, market makers, arbitrageurs — treated USDT not as an investment object but as a functional unit of account.

MiCA told all of them, in effect: using this familiar instrument through regulated European platforms is no longer possible.

One crucial point of context: MiCA does not make holding USDT unlawful for European citizens. The regulation restricts the activities of licensed CASPs — that is, platforms operating under a European license. If a user wants to buy, sell, or use USDT, they need a different infrastructure. And this is precisely where things become interesting.

Demand: It Has Not Gone Away

One of the most common errors in analyzing regulatory change is conflating “regulation” with “disappearing demand.” MiCA changed where USDT can be used within the EU. It did not change why it is needed.

Global USDT trading volumes continue to grow. In the first quarter of 2025, Tether’s average daily turnover exceeded $60 billion — more than most of the world’s stock exchanges. Market capitalization has crossed $140 billion. Transaction volumes on-chain are rising steadily.

What is happening in Europe? A portion of users has migrated to USDC. But the gap in liquidity, availability of trading pairs, and depth of infrastructure significantly limits its functionality in areas where USDT had operated seamlessly. On peer-to-peer platforms and decentralized exchanges, USDT volumes after MiCA have, by some estimates, actually increased — because part of the audience did not change the instrument, it changed the platform.

Another segment — particularly professional and institutional participants — has begun more actively seeking out international platforms that combine reliable infrastructure with a clear compliance framework. This segment — sophisticated, technically literate, and focused on legal cleanliness — has become the core audience for a new wave of international crypto providers.

Legal Models: How International Companies Continue Serving European Clients

MiCA is not extraterritorial legislation in the full sense of the term. This means there are lawful legal configurations under which international companies can interact with European clients without violating the regulation. These models are well known in professional circles, though their application demands careful legal analysis.

The Reverse Solicitation Model. MiCA includes an exemption for situations in which a European client independently initiates contact with a foreign provider — without active marketing by the latter within EU territory. In this case, providing services does not require a European CASP license.

However, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published guidance significantly narrowing the interpretation of this exemption: active promotion, onboarding funnels targeting European users, and even certain marketing activities may be classified as “active solicitation,” bringing the company outside the scope of the exemption.

Serving Professional and Qualified Investors. MiCA and related legislation provide certain carve-outs for interactions with professional market participants. A B2B model oriented toward institutional clients, hedge funds, family offices, and other qualified entities operates within a different regulatory framework than B2C services for retail clients. This is not a universal solution, but for a number of companies it represents a legitimate operational focus.

Operating Through Non-Licensed Activity Types. Certain categories of crypto-related services fall outside MiCA’s scope or face minimal requirements. Advisory services, custodial solutions of certain architectures, and some forms of OTC trading all require separate legal analysis applied to each specific business model.

A critical caveat: none of these models constitutes a universal guarantee of regulatory compliance. Their applicability depends on the specific structure of services, marketing practices, characteristics of the client base, and the jurisdiction of incorporation. Interpretive requirements continue to be refined by national regulators. Any company declaring lawful operation with European clients after MiCA is obligated to have detailed legal justification for its model.

Which is why, in the post-MiCA world, the question is not “can it be done or not,” but “how exactly is the model structured — and is it backed by documentation.”

UEX.US: Betting on International Infrastructure and Compliance

Against this backdrop, companies that are systematically building their model around three key elements deserve particular attention: international operational infrastructure, a professional approach to compliance, and a focus on qualified market participants.

UEX.US is one such company. Positioning itself as an international platform operating outside the European regulatory framework, it offers clients access to infrastructure for working with USDT, targeting an audience that is actively seeking lawful alternatives to the restrictions introduced by MiCA. What makes UEX.US noteworthy is not so much its declared product as its approach to building trust in a post-MiCA world.

First: a bet on compliance rather than its evasion. In the crypto industry, two poles have historically coexisted — companies that categorically ignore the regulatory context, and companies that build compliance as a competitive advantage. UEX.US clearly belongs to the second type. This matters especially at a moment when the European market is acutely sensitive to questions of legal integrity.

Second: international infrastructure as deliberate strategy rather than circumstance. In conditions where European platforms are compelled to restrict USDT, players with an operational base outside the EU gain a structural advantage — provided that their engagement with European clients is built on correct legal foundations. It is precisely UEX.US’s international character — and not an attempt to compete with EU-licensed platforms on their own turf — that defines the logic of this bet.

Third: an emphasis on professional market participants. Unlike mass retail platforms, UEX.US is clearly oriented toward a more sophisticated segment — one that understands the difference between regulated and international infrastructure, is capable of operating with both, but holds providers outside the European regulatory perimeter to a higher standard of transparency and reliability.

A necessary caveat — one without which this article would be incomplete: the specific parameters of UEX.US’s legal model, including its licensing status, list of serviceable countries, and legal basis for working with European clients, require verification through the company’s official documentation. Any user or institutional client considering engagement with the platform is obliged to conduct their own due diligence and verify that operations are consistent with the applicable requirements of their jurisdiction.

This does not weaken the thesis — it strengthens it. In a post-MiCA world, it is precisely those companies that are not afraid to document their legal model and present it for verification that have the greatest chance of earning lasting market trust.

What European Users Actually Gain

A pragmatic question: why would a European user or professional market participant turn to an international platform like UEX.US when regulated EU options exist?

The answer lies in the functional gap that MiCA did not eliminate — only relocated.

Regulated European platforms today offer USDC and a range of other MiCA-compliant stablecoins. For a user whose needs are met by basic functions within the EUR ecosystem, this may be sufficient. But for a significant portion of the audience, USDT is not “any stablecoin” — it is a specific instrument with specific properties.

Liquidity at global scale. USDT trades on most of the world’s major exchange platforms with volumes that dwarf any competitor. For a trader or arbitrageur operating across exchanges, this has direct financial implications: the difference in spread and liquidity translates immediately into P&L.

Integration into global settlement chains. The majority of OTC desks, crypto treasury systems, and international settlement platforms use USDT as their base unit of account. Transitioning to USDC in international operations requires renegotiating with counterparties, replacing technical integrations, and frequently involves additional conversion costs.

Established operational logic. Professional users who have built their workflows around USDT over years experience a forced migration as a re-engineering exercise — with costs and risks that regulators simply did not account for in their calculations.

An international platform offering access to USDT with clear legal foundations, reliable infrastructure, and a professional KYC/AML framework addresses precisely this gap — without attempting to “circumvent” regulation, but equally without abandoning an instrument that continues to function across the rest of the world.

One point is essential for European users: what matters above all is how compliance is organized on the provider’s side. The era of anonymous platforms operating in the grey zone is over — and rightly so. Today, when selecting an international provider, a professional market participant first asks: who are you, where are you incorporated, by what rules do you operate, and what can you present to a regulator if questions arise.

Why Right Now Is a Critical Moment

Looking at the market for international crypto providers over the next two to three years, a number of structural observations emerge that make the current moment particularly significant for establishing market positions.

The regulatory map has not yet settled. MiCA is in force, but its enforcement practice is still being formed. National regulators across EU member states interpret key provisions differently — the boundaries of reverse solicitation, in particular, remain a subject of active debate. This means the window for various business models is still open, and will narrow or transform as practice matures. Companies that establish positions and build reputations now will hold a meaningful advantage over those that arrive later.

Tether has not stopped moving. Despite regulatory pressure in the EU, the company is actively expanding in other regions and working to strengthen confidence in its reserves. By available accounts, Tether is examining various options for long-term adaptation to European requirements. The message is clear: USDT is not exiting the market — its routes are changing, and early positions in those new routes are valuable.

Institutional demand continues to grow. European institutional investors — including hedge funds, family offices, and corporate treasuries — are increasing their crypto allocations. For this segment, two conditions must be satisfied simultaneously: reliable infrastructure and legal transparency. International platforms capable of offering both gain access to the most valuable market segment — and to the most durable client relationships.

Competition in this segment remains limited. The number of international platforms that simultaneously offer genuine access to USDT and build compliance-oriented infrastructure for sophisticated European clients remains small. Most players either avoid the European market entirely post-MiCA or, conversely, continue operating in the legal grey zone without adequate safeguards. The space between these two poles is precisely where the most interesting competition is now unfolding.

The Limits of Optimism: What to Keep in Mind

Analytical rigor demands honesty in both directions.

An international model for working with USDT on behalf of European clients is not a risk-free construction. The enforcement landscape under MiCA is still forming, and one cannot exclude the possibility that the space for certain models of international servicing will narrow in the years ahead.

Responsibility for due diligence rests with the user: a European client working with an international platform is obligated to independently verify that such engagement complies with the requirements of their own jurisdiction — both from a tax standpoint and in terms of any applicable restrictions.

Finally, not all international platforms are equally trustworthy. Since MiCA, the market has seen a significant influx of providers that declare compliance without real legal underpinning or operational reliability. Distinguishing them from the outside is difficult — which is precisely why the question to any international platform, UEX.US included, is the same: show us the documents.

Licenses or other relevant authorizations where applicable. Legal structure. Terms of client engagement. AML policy. Only a publicly verifiable legal model constitutes grounds for confidence — everything else remains a declaration.

Market Position: If the Model Holds Up

Assume — and this is a principled caveat — that UEX.US’s legal model meets all applicable requirements and the company is capable of confirming this with documentation. In that case, its market position looks as follows.

On the demand side: hundreds of thousands of European professional market participants and business clients seeking lawful access to USDT infrastructure and finding no adequate options within the regulated European landscape. On the supply side: an international operational base providing structural advantages over EU-licensed platforms in the ability to work with USDT, combined with a compliance-oriented approach that fundamentally distinguishes it from grey-zone unregulated providers.

This is a niche position — but the niche is significant. When considering the volume of European USDT market activity prior to MiCA, daily trading turnover ran into the billions of dollars. Even if international platforms with transparent models capture only a portion of this market, the scale of the opportunity is evident. As major European investors build diversified crypto portfolios and operational structures, the need for reliable international partners with USDT infrastructure will only grow — regardless of how the regulatory environment ultimately evolves.

Conclusion: Regulation as a Filter

The history of the crypto market repeats itself with remarkable consistency: every significant regulatory shift is initially perceived as a threat, yet on closer inspection proves to be a filter. It flushes out weak players, casual participants, and those whose business models cannot withstand scrutiny under real-world conditions.

MiCA was no exception. It created difficulties — but those very difficulties opened opportunities for those prepared to build reliable, transparent, and documentably sound infrastructure outside the European regulatory perimeter, without violating a single applicable norm.

UEX.US is among the companies making that bet. Are they right? That will be demonstrated not by declarations, but by documents. Not by marketing pages, but by legal structures and audit reports. Not by promises, but by functioning infrastructure — measured in volumes, execution quality, and reputation among professional clients.

The market that emerged from MiCA has become significantly more demanding of its providers. Those who understand this — and build their businesses accordingly — have a genuine chance of counting themselves among the winners of this new phase.

And for any European investor or business that needs lawful access to USDT, the advice remains unchanged: ask questions, demand documentation, conduct due diligence. The opportunities exist — but they require vigilance. Regulation is a filter. And it works in both directions.