



By Jon Pemberton, Partner, Blevins Franks

For many British expatriates living in Spain, continuing to work with a long-standing UK financial adviser can feel like the natural choice. They may know your circumstances and understand your goals.

However, once you become resident overseas, your financial planning needs change. Tax rules, succession laws, reporting requirements and regulatory frameworks differ from those in the UK. What worked there may no longer be appropriate, tax-efficient or compliant in your new country of residence.

This does not mean every UK-based adviser is unable to help, but you should consider whether your adviser has the regulatory permissions and local expertise to support you effectively in Spain.

The regulatory challenge

Before Brexit, many UK financial firms relied on ‘passporting’ arrangements to provide services throughout the European Economic Area (EEA). Following the UK’s departure from the EU single market, these rights ended and UK advisers generally lost the automatic ability to advise EU-based clients.

Financial advice is heavily regulated. In most circumstances, advisers need appropriate permissions and authorisation in the jurisdiction where the client resides. Holding meetings by telephone, email or video call does not avoid these requirements.

10 questions to ask your UK-based adviser

If you work with a UK-based adviser, consider asking:

What authorisation and regulatory permissions do you have to advise residents in Spain?

How will your advice be delivered now I live overseas?

Are my investments and financial products compliant, suitable for Spain and portable within the EEA?

Does your professional indemnity insurance cover overseas clients?

Can you provide details of your compliance officer and regulatory status?

Will product providers continue to accept your instructions?

What planning should I complete before moving abroad?

What additional costs could arise from overseas planning?

What complaint protections and ombudsman access do I have?

What expertise do you have regarding Spanish tax and succession rules?

The answers can affect your ability to implement financial decisions and access appropriate recourse if problems arise.

The bigger issue: local expertise

Regulation is only part of the story. A financial product designed for a UK resident may not meet Spanish requirements or remain suitable after your move. Check whether your existing arrangements are portable to Spain and whether your adviser can continue servicing them.

Financial planning also extends beyond investments. As a Spanish tax resident, you need to consider:

Tax residence rules

Income and capital gains tax

Cross-border inheritance taxes

The double taxation treaty

Pension taxation and your UK pension options

Forced heirship rules

Estate planning and wills

Reporting requirements for overseas assets

A UK adviser may understand UK regulations but have limited knowledge of how these issues interact in Spain. For example, ISAs lose their UK tax advantages once you live there, trusts are treated differently and pension withdrawals attract different tax rates. Without specialist cross-border knowledge, well-intentioned advice can produce unexpected tax consequences.

Why locally based advisers can add value

A locally based adviser will typically understand both the UK and Spanish financial landscape. They should be familiar with Spain’s tax system, legislative changes, cross-border planning opportunities and the issues commonly faced by British expatriates.

Being part of the local community may also enable them to recommend reputable lawyers, accountants and other professionals, while offering practical insight into residency and relocation. This can be particularly valuable during your first years abroad.

Choosing the right support

There is no universal rule that expatriates must stop working with a UK-based adviser. Some firms have established appropriate regulatory structures or work alongside authorised local specialists.

What matters is that your advice reflects the country where you now live. As tax rules, residency requirements and family circumstances evolve, advisers who understand both the UK and Spain can provide reassurance and help you avoid costly mistakes.

Blevins Franks is fully authorised to work in both the EU and UK and provide regulated advice on savings, investments and pensions. With highly qualified advisers based locally across Spain, we combine UK and cross-border expertise with in-country knowledge and support.

Contact Blevins Franks Benijofar office for personalised advice tailored to your situation.

www.blevinsfranks.com | Tel. 696 387 849

Blevins Franks Wealth Management Limited (BFWML) is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, registered number C 92917. Authorised to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act and authorised to carry out insurance intermediary activities under the Insurance Distribution Act. Where advice is provided outside of Malta via the Insurance Distribution Directive or the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, the applicable regulatory system differs in some respects from that of Malta. BFWML also provides taxation advice; its tax advisers are fully qualified tax specialists. Blevins Franks Trustees Limited is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority for the administration of trusts, retirement schemes and companies. This promotion has been approved and issued by BFWML.