EU Funding pays for introduction of Audio Guide System in Orihuela City





Orihuela City Council’s Tourism Department has introduced a modern audio guide system designed to improve guided tours and make the municipality’s tourist routes more accessible.

The initiative forms part of Orihuela’s Tourism Sustainability Plan and has been fully financed through the European Union’s Next Generation EU funds. It supports the council’s wider strategy of developing a more sustainable, inclusive and high-quality tourism model.

Tourism Councillor Gonzalo Montoya said the new equipment represented an important step forward in the way visitors experience the city.

“With this new system, we are taking a significant step in how visitors discover Orihuela,” he said. “Our aim is to ensure that our extensive cultural and historical heritage is fully accessible and can be enjoyed with the highest technical standards.”

The equipment uses wireless communication technology to transmit the guide’s voice in real time to individual headsets worn by participants.

This allows visitors to hear explanations clearly and comfortably, regardless of the size of the group or the acoustic conditions at each location.

The system will help ensure that information about Orihuela’s history, culture, art and heritage can be heard clearly throughout each tour, allowing participants to follow the guide’s explanations and recommendations without missing important details.

One of the main benefits is the greater freedom of movement it offers visitors. Tour participants will no longer need to remain close to the guide in order to hear properly and will instead be able to explore sites more comfortably while continuing to receive the full commentary.

The system will also improve working conditions for professional guides, who will no longer need to raise or strain their voices during lengthy tours. This is expected to reduce vocal fatigue and make it easier for guides to deliver information consistently.

According to the Tourism Department, the new equipment will also make guided visits more professional by ensuring that every participant receives the same quality of information and sound.

The audio guide system is also expected to support more sustainable tourism management. By reducing the need for guides to speak loudly in public spaces, it will help limit noise disturbance, minimise the acoustic impact of guided groups and promote greater consideration for residents.

The initiative is intended to make Orihuela’s cultural and historical attractions easier and more enjoyable to explore while improving accessibility, visitor comfort and the overall quality of the municipality’s guided tourism services.