



Nine Polish cyclists climbed a combined 47,302 metres, more than five times the height of Everest, in the PEGO.CC charity challenge. The fundraiser for the APROP animal shelter stays open until 30 November

Pego, 12 November 2026. The same climb twenty times over, 313 kilometres and more than 8,848 metres of elevation gain in a single attempt, by day and by night. Three riders completed the Pego Everesting Challenge 2026 (PEC26) between the early hours and the morning of Thursday 12 November, riding up the Port de la Vall d’Ebo from Pego again and again until they had climbed the height of Everest.

The challenge started on Wednesday 11 November at 7:07 am from the PEGO.CC cycling base, with nine Polish riders and three possible goals: the full Everesting (20 ascents), a half (10 ascents, 4,460 m) or a quarter (5 ascents, 2,230 m). All nine reached one of them: three rode the full distance, three the half and three the quarter.

Kamil Sopyła was the first to top the climb for the twentieth time, at 4:26 am. Damian Pazikowski followed at 6:08 am, 23 hours after the start, and then added one more ascent: 21 climbs, 328 km and 9,366 m. Piotr Bąk finished at 7:16 am, after 24 hours and 9 minutes.

The night was the hardest part. A front came through after midnight, bringing rain and wind, a wet road and a far more demanding ride for cyclists who already had more than 6,000 metres in their legs. The live tracking data shows it: descents that took about ten minutes in daylight stretched to fifteen.

The field included some well-known names in Polish cycling: national champions Barbara Borowiecka, Piotr Truszczyński and Jan Czapliński, and Pazikowski himself, a multiple Polish ultra-distance record holder. Truszczyński set the fastest ascent of the day: 19 minutes 24 seconds for the 7.8 km, 446 m climb.

Between them the nine riders logged 106 ascents, 1,658 km and 47,302 m of climbing. On every lap they had freshly prepared food, a mechanic, physiotherapy, medical cover and moral support.

“By day it was a sporting challenge. At night, in the rain and wind, it was mostly about keeping a cool head and riding safely. We are proud of all nine,” said organiser Robert Kalandyk of PEGO.CC.

PEC26 raises money for APROP, the animal shelter in Pego, which plans to renovate its dog and cat refuge in 2027. The appeal stays open until 30 November and has raised 330 euros so far towards a 3,000 euro target. The idea is simple: one cent for every metre climbed, which means 22, 44 or 88 euros depending on the distance. Donate: https://whydonate.com/fundraising/pego-cycling-club

The ride took place on 11 November, Poland’s Independence Day, and the riders dedicated the effort to it. Full data for every ascent is at https://pego.cc/en/live/