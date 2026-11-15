



Orihuela’s Socialist opposition has called on the PP–Vox council to explain why a contract to repair municipal lifts remains unawarded nearly four months after bidding closed. PSOE spokeswoman Carolina Gracia said on 13 November that the process began in January, but the council took until July to put the repairs out to tender. Bidding closed on 20 July.

Gracia singled out the lift at La Lonja, which she said the Generalitat Valenciana sealed off in February after the council failed to rectify safety defects. The PSOE previously reported that people with reduced mobility were unable to access the auditorium during public events.

Gracia also questioned why Coastal Councillor Manuel Mestre pursued a separate contract for the Punta Prima beach lift when the same lift was already listed in the Infrastructure Department’s tender. The separate contract, published on 14 July, put the cost at €11,994.73 including VAT. The wider tender listed just over €6,000 for the Punta Prima repair. Documents for the separate contract cited the need to restore beach access after months out of service and referred to Blue Flag requirements.

Gracia asked the council to clarify what work each contract covers, whether any work overlaps and whether the Punta Prima lift will remain in the wider contract. She also called on Mayor Pepe Vegara to explain delays affecting other municipal contracts, including school maintenance and the cleaning of public buildings.