Knife-Wielding Serial Robber Held After Targeting Same San Javier Petrol Station Five Times





A suspected serial robber accused of raiding petrol stations and banks across San Javier has been arrested following a major Guardia Civil investigation.

The man is believed to be responsible for seven violent robberies, including five attacks on the same petrol station.

Officers also recovered clothing and accessories allegedly worn during the raids when they searched the suspect’s home.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Nebuloso 26, was launched after a sharp rise in armed robberies at businesses in San Javier began causing alarm among traders across the Mar Menor area.

The first known raid took place at a San Javier petrol station in April 2024. The same business was targeted again soon afterwards in an almost identical attack, apparently carried out by the same man.

Investigators carried out detailed forensic examinations and began piecing together the robber’s methods, movements and likely identity.

According to the Guardia Civil, the suspect always worked alone and struck during opening hours, often while customers were present.

He allegedly hid his face using balaclavas, snoods, sunglasses and caps before entering armed with a knife with a blade measuring around 15 to 20 centimetres.

The robber would approach an employee, threaten them with the knife and force them to open the cash register.

By making staff handle the till, he allegedly avoided touching surfaces or objects that could leave behind fingerprints or other evidence.

Once he had grabbed the cash, he fled within seconds.

In some attacks, he is also accused of searching employees and attempting to steal money they were carrying personally.

After the robberies in spring 2024, the attacks suddenly stopped. However, the same pattern reportedly reappeared in March 2026 at the very same petrol station.

Just 15 days later, the suspect allegedly returned and carried out another robbery at the business using the same method.

The robber then appeared to raise the stakes by switching from petrol stations to banks.

During the first bank raid, he escaped with a substantial amount of cash after struggling with employees. During the confrontation, he lost an item of clothing used to cover his face, giving investigators a crucial lead.

While detectives were closing in, he allegedly targeted a second bank branch in San Javier.

That robbery failed, and within minutes he reportedly returned to his familiar target — the same petrol station — where he emptied the cash register once again.

After identifying the suspected robber and locating his current home, officers carried out a search of the property.

They seized clothing believed to have been worn during the robberies, along with distinctive caps, sunglasses and a ring allegedly visible during several of the attacks.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery with violence and intimidation.

The Guardia Civil has so far linked him to seven robberies at businesses and bank branches in San Javier, although the investigation remains open.