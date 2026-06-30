British Motorcycling Racer Samuel Levy Dies Following Crash at Spains Alcarràs Circuit





British amateur motorcycle racer Samuel Levy has died after suffering fatal injuries during a competition at the Alcarràs circuit in Lleida.

The 44-year-old, who had been living in the Jalon Valley with his family, was taking part in a JMR Cup race on Sunday when he was involved in a serious collision with another competitor.

The accident occurred at around 1.10pm, shortly after the start of the race. Initial reports indicated that two riders collided, although the full sequence of events remains under investigation.

Circuit medical staff and emergency teams attended Levy immediately and carried out attempts to stabilise and resuscitate him. However, the injuries he sustained were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the circuit before he could be transferred to hospital.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalonia’s regional police force, has opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and establish whether any mechanical, sporting or track-related factors contributed to the accident.

Levy was originally from London but had lived in Alicante province for several years. Away from racing, he ran the company Aguafix which specialised in the aircon, plumbing and heating trade while continuing to pursue his passion for motorcycle sport.

He was competing in the JMR Cup, also known as the Amateur Speed Cup, and had also reportedly entered the Yamaha R1 Cup during the 2026 season.

British amateur motorcycle racer Samuel Levy has died after suffering fatal injuries during a competition at the Alcarràs circuit in Lleida.

His death has prompted widespread sadness within Spain’s amateur racing community, where he was known through his participation in club-level competitions and superbike events.

The Royal Spanish Motorcycling Federation expressed its sorrow following confirmation of the accident and offered condolences to Levy’s family, friends, team and loved ones.

In a statement, the federation said Spanish motorcycling had united in remembrance and respect for Levy, while sharing the grief felt across the wider motorsport community.

Further tributes were also issued by members of the racing world, reflecting the shock caused by the death of a rider who lost his life while taking part in the sport he loved.

Investigators have not yet released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

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