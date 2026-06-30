DGT Introduces New Rules to Promote Safer Routes to School





Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) is introducing new measures designed to make it safer and easier for children to walk or cycle to school.

The latest amendment to the General Traffic Regulations, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), allows local authorities to reduce speed limits, calm traffic and restrict motor vehicles in areas surrounding schools.

In many larger cities, walking to school has become increasingly difficult. Schools are often located some distance from pupils’ homes, while busy roads, heavy traffic and the demands of parents’ working lives mean that many children are driven to and from the classroom.

The DGT has now included specific provisions for safe school routes in Article 158 of the updated regulations.

The amendment states that town councils, or the relevant road authorities, may establish safe routes and protected zones around schools. Measures can include lower speed limits, traffic-calming schemes and restrictions on cars, motorcycles and mopeds.

According to the DGT, the aim is to encourage children to travel to school independently on foot or by bicycle using clearly identified, properly maintained routes.

These journeys should be “safe, pleasant and sustainable”, while also helping to reclaim public space for children and make towns and cities more liveable.

The new provision is due to come into force on October 1.

Further changes for road users

The updated traffic regulations also introduce changes affecting motorcyclists, cyclists and electric scooter users.

Motorcyclists and passengers travelling on intercity roads will be required to wear protective gloves and closed footwear.

Motorcycles may also be permitted to use the right-hand hard shoulder on specifically authorised stretches of road during traffic congestion, although riders must not exceed 30 kilometres per hour.

Cyclists will be required to wear a helmet in all circumstances, removing previous exemptions.

Electric scooter riders must be at least 15 years old and will be required to wear a helmet and keep their vehicle’s lights switched on while travelling.

The DGT says the wider package of reforms is intended to improve safety for vulnerable road users and adapt Spain’s traffic rules to changing patterns of urban mobility.