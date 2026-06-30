Torrevieja’s SOL Film Festival Returns with Focus on Women in Cinema





Torrevieja will become a major showcase for Spanish short films from July 9 to 12 when the 12th SOL Film Festival brings actors, directors, producers and other industry professionals to the city.

This year’s festival will be dedicated to the theme “Female Perspective”, highlighting the role of women both in front of and behind the camera and examining the challenges they continue to face within the audiovisual industry.

A total of 24 short films will compete in the official section, with screenings, discussions and public galas taking place at several venues across Torrevieja.

The festival will open at 8pm on Thursday, July 9, at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre. The inaugural ceremony will include a red-carpet reception and the first official short-film screening.

Acclaimed Spanish actress Ángela Molina will receive the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her distinguished career.

The opening gala will be hosted by Torrevieja presenter Daniela Momo and attended by participating directors and performers, including María Lorente-Becerra, Javier Bódalo, Enrique Vasalo, Gonzalo Ruiz and local filmmaker David de Loro.

Further screenings will take place from 4pm on July 10 and 11 at Neocines, located in the new Paseo del Mar leisure complex at Torrevieja port.

Members of the artistic and technical teams will attend the sessions, giving audiences an opportunity to learn more about the creative process behind the selected films.

Confirmed guests include actor Juan José Ballesta and filmmakers Rodrigo Marini, Álvaro G. Company, Rubén Guindo, Anna Saura, Rubén Bautista, Jandro, Carlos Mures and Lucía Forner.

The festival will conclude at the Casino de Torrevieja from 7pm on Sunday, July 12.

The closing programme will begin with a panel discussion entitled “Female Perspective”, during which filmmakers will debate the development, current position and future challenges of women in cinema.

This will be followed by the awards ceremony, live music, a cold buffet and an after-party for guests and industry professionals.

The 24 competing films are predominantly Spanish productions, although the programme also includes a French entry and several international co-productions. All screenings will be in Spanish with English subtitles.

Cash prizes will be awarded for best fiction, animation and documentary short film, as well as the best Valencian Community production and the UNED Torrevieja Audience Award.

Honorary awards will also recognise direction, screenplay and acting, alongside a Female Perspective Award celebrating women creators and projects addressing gender issues.

Admission to the opening gala and the July 10 and 11 screenings will be free, although advance reservations are required through the festival’s official website.

Tickets for the closing gala cost €25 and include the ceremony, buffet and post-event gathering.