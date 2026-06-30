New Cancer Support Centre Opens in Pilar de la Horadada





The Spanish Association Against Cancer has opened a permanent new base in Pilar de la Horadada, strengthening the support and services available to cancer patients and their families.

Pilar de la Horadada Town Council has formally granted the Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC) free use of a municipal property in Parque 30 de Julio, next to the café and the Senior Citizens’ Club.

The new centre will provide the organisation with a stable location from which to offer information, guidance and practical and emotional support to cancer patients, relatives and volunteers.

The official opening was attended by Pilar de la Horadada Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez; Health Councillor Nieves Moreno Moreno; the AECC’s Alicante provincial president, Fermín Crespo Rodríguez; its Alicante manager, Ignacio López de Zamora; and Emilia Sánchez Moya, president of the association’s Pilar de la Horadada branch.

Representatives of the charity, volunteers, councillors and local residents also attended the ceremony.

During the event, the town council and the AECC formally signed the agreement transferring use of the premises to the charity. The new facilities were also blessed, marking the completion of a project designed to consolidate the association’s presence in the municipality and expand its services.

The centre is intended to become a key point of contact for anyone seeking information, advice or support relating to cancer.

From its new headquarters, the AECC will provide assistance and counselling to patients and their families, organise health promotion and prevention activities, and offer information about healthy lifestyles and early cancer detection.

It will also coordinate awareness campaigns and volunteer activities, making the association’s resources more accessible to residents throughout Pilar de la Horadada.

The council said the initiative reflected its commitment to disease prevention, public health and strengthening the municipality’s voluntary and community organisations.

Health Councillor Nieves Moreno described the opening as an important step for the town.

“We are not only bringing a vital resource closer to people with cancer and their families, but also strengthening our commitment to health promotion, prevention and support,” she said.

“By providing the association with a permanent base, it can continue carrying out work that is essential for our municipality.”

Speakers at the event also stressed the importance of cooperation between public administrations and social organisations to improve access to services, encourage healthier lifestyles, promote early diagnosis and provide close, compassionate support to people facing cancer.

The town council thanked the AECC’s volunteers and members for their dedication, describing their daily work as an example of solidarity and support for those who need it most.

Officials said the partnership would help improve residents’ quality of life while promoting a healthier, better-informed community committed to cancer prevention and support.