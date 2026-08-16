



Political parties, healthcare professionals, trade unions and residents have joined forces at a major rally demanding a 24-hour health centre for Los Alcázares.

The demonstration was organised by Los Alcázares City Council with the support of the UGT and CCOO trade unions, neighbourhood associations and local doctors. Protesters gathered in the car park beside the municipality’s health centre to renew calls for round-the-clock medical care.

Before the rally began, participants contributed to a collective mural bearing the demand for a health centre operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Campaigners stressed that the proposal has already received the backing of the Murcia Regional Assembly and has been repeatedly requested by Los Alcázares City Council. A public petition supporting the campaign has also collected more than 14,000 signatures.

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera said the municipality, with a year round population of 22,000, increasing to 100,000 during the summer, was not seeking special treatment but demanding access to an essential public service.

“We are not demanding a privilege or a luxury. We are defending a fundamental right,” he told those attending.

“Los Alcázares is a growing municipality that needs permanent healthcare, as already exists in other towns with smaller populations.”

The mayor said the service was needed by both permanent residents and the large number of people who visit the coastal municipality, particularly during the summer.

“Los Alcázares has always demonstrated that, when it comes to defending what is right for our municipality, it knows how to unite and make its voice heard,” he added.

One of the town’s first family doctors also addressed the rally. He recalled that Los Alcázares had access to a 24-hour medical service in 1984, when its population stood at approximately 2,400.

The municipality now has more than 22,000 permanent residents and around 13 or 14 doctors, but its regular health centre reportedly operates only from 8am until 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Campaigners claim that additional afternoon services provided during periods of increased demand are aimed at temporary residents and holidaymakers, leaving registered local residents unable to receive the same treatment.

A CCOO representative condemned what the union described as discrimination against the town’s permanent population and called on the regional authorities to provide equal access to medical care.

Residents also shared personal accounts of how the absence of a 24-hour service had affected them and their families. Protesters chanted slogans including: “It is not a whim, it is a right,” “A 24-hour health centre now,” and “Healthcare is not for sale; it must be defended.”

Despite political divisions on other issues, every party represented on Los Alcázares Council supported the campaign. Councillors from the PSOE, PP and Vox attended the rally alongside residents, doctors and union representatives.

Batucada drummers and whistles accompanied the demonstration, while banners called on Murcia president Fernando López Miras and the regional health minister to end what protesters described as discrimination against Los Alcázares.

The rally lasted for more than an hour and concluded with Mayor Pérez Cervera reading an institutional manifesto.

The statement called for a health centre operating 24 hours a day throughout the year, arguing that residents and visitors should not be forced to travel to neighbouring municipalities for urgent treatment—particularly at times when they may be ill, vulnerable or facing a medical emergency.