Torrevieja Approves €10.5 Million Eras de la Sal Auditorium and Maritime Museum





Torrevieja has taken a major step towards transforming the historic Eras de la Sal into a flagship cultural and heritage complex, approving plans for a €10.5 million open-air auditorium and launching the development of the future Maritime Museum.

The council has approved the construction project for the second phase of the Eras de la Sal redevelopment, together with the tender for the museum’s exhibition design.

The second phase includes a 1,502-seat amphitheatre, the restoration of the former Marina Internacional shipyard and a comprehensive redevelopment of the surrounding waterfront.

Designed by Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos SLP, the works have a tender budget of €10,485,452, including VAT, and are expected to take 24 months to complete. Once the technical tender documents have been finalised, Torrevieja City Council will be able to begin the process of appointing a contractor.

New home for the Habaneras competition

The centrepiece of the project will be a modern open-air auditorium designed to become the permanent home of Torrevieja’s International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition.

The venue will accommodate up to 1,502 spectators, using a combination of fixed and removable seating so that it can be adapted for different types of performances and public events.

Facilities beneath the seating area will include dressing rooms, changing rooms, rehearsal spaces, storage areas, public toilets and multipurpose classrooms.

The stage will be supported by six technical towers capable of carrying lighting, sound and audiovisual equipment, as well as temporary shading installations.

While the auditorium will provide a new setting for the internationally renowned Habaneras competition, the council intends the venue to host concerts, theatrical performances and other major cultural events throughout the year.

The second phase includes a 1,502-seat amphitheatre, the restoration of the former Marina Internacional shipyard and a comprehensive redevelopment of the surrounding waterfront.

Historic shipyard incorporated into design

The architectural design makes use of the natural levels of the former shipyard, allowing the amphitheatre to be integrated into the coastal landscape.

Historic features, including the old boat-launching ramp, will be preserved, while the upper seating area will also serve as a public viewpoint overlooking Torrevieja Bay.

The wider regeneration scheme includes the redevelopment of Calle Salero and the creation of new pedestrian connections linking the Vista Alegre promenade, the port, Paseo de la Sal and Avenida Faleria.

Landscaped areas, gardens, shaded spaces and public seating will be introduced to open up the waterfront and improve access between the town centre, port and cultural complex.

Maritime Museum moves forward

Alongside the auditorium project, the Local Governing Board will approve the tender for the design of the future Maritime Museum’s permanent exhibition.

The contract, valued at €55,296 including VAT, will be awarded through a simplified open procedure and will have a five-month completion period.

The successful contractor will define the museum’s exhibition narrative, interpretive materials, interactive displays and other museographic elements.

The museum is intended to explain Torrevieja’s close relationship with the sea, salt production, fishing and maritime trade while forming part of the broader Eras de la Sal heritage site.

Once completed, the cultural complex will incorporate the Maritime Museum, the former Saltworks Administration House, the historic Eras de la Sal loading structure, the new Paseo de la Sal and the waterfront amphitheatre.

The council believes the project will restore one of Torrevieja’s most important historic areas while strengthening the town’s cultural and tourism offering and reconnecting the urban centre with its maritime heritage.