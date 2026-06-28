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Home Local Costa Blanca Edition 1134 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 29...

Edition 1134 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 29 June – 6 July 2026

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The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.
The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor. Europe’s airports have warned that the EU’s new Entry-Exit System is causing serious disruption, with long queues, missed flights and growing concern among aviation leaders.

Meanwhile, Orihuela will deploy around 50 Local Police officers to Orihuela Costa this summer—the lowest number since 2023—despite the population rising from about 30,000 residents to nearly 100,000 during the peak season.

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