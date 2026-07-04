Thousands in Spain Could Be Told to Move Air-Con Units





Thousands of homeowners in Spain could face orders to remove or relocate air-conditioning units installed on building façades, as councils prepare to enforce local regulations more strictly.

The issue centres on Spain’s Horizontal Property Law, which treats the exterior façade of a building as a communal element. This means owners generally cannot alter it without approval from the community of owners. Local councils can also impose their own rules, especially where units are visible from the street.

For years, many façade-mounted air-conditioning units have been tolerated, particularly in apartment blocks and older buildings. However, some grace periods are reportedly due to expire in 2026, raising the prospect of greater enforcement. Cities such as Madrid and Barcelona already apply stricter rules, particularly in historic centres and protected areas, where visible units are often prohibited.

Homeowners who breach the rules may be ordered to remove or reposition their units. In more serious cases, fines could reportedly reach up to €3,000.

The regulations are not only about appearance. Authorities are also concerned about poorly secured equipment, excessive noise and condensation dripping onto pavements or neighbouring properties.

Possible alternatives include moving air-conditioning units to interior courtyards, communal rooftops or private terraces where they are not visible from public areas. Residents are being urged to check their local town hall rules and consult their community of owners before installing new equipment or assuming an existing unit is legal.

The change could affect many homeowners who fitted air conditioning years ago without permission, especially in apartment buildings where outdoor units are clearly visible from the street.