



In true military spirit and dedication to the ethos of Armed Forces Day (AFD), some 40 UK Veterans and civilians were brought together in solidarity to honouring our UK Armed Forces, both Serving & Veterans and their families.

The joint Royal Navy Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) & the local Levante Veterans Group (LVG) event took place on Saturday 27th June 2026 at Pinatar Arena Av. del Mojón, 43, 30740 San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain.

Although unable to have a full Parade of Standards, it still upheld the combination of pageantry and socialising in that familiar UK Military Service style by incorporating an impressive display of Standards, flags and bunting.

It was a joyous and spectacular event and demonstrated what is a ‘true coming together’ to honour and show support for our UK Armed Forces, Veterans and their families.

The ‘icing on the cake’ was the exceptional high standard of culinary and service from the venue manager Akash and his staff, along with their willingness to accommodate our ‘paraphernalia’ to deck out the venue appropriate to the occasion.

The event commenced with the RNATB Chairman, Tony Jenkins, welcoming everyone and giving a background as to why we celebrate AFD.

Following this was an amazing AFD poem, devised and delivered by Pastor Phil Molloy.

RN Submariner Veteran, Steve Hemingfield, then delivered the Submariners Prayer, to mark the Silent Service 125th Anniversary this year.

The ceremony penultimate was the RNATB Vice Chairman, Graham Rhodes, leading the Toast, in true Royal Navy tradition, while all were seated:

TOAST – We gather here today to recognise the professionalism, integrity, and humanity of our Armed Forces of the past and present and to the families standing behind them.

To those who yet Serve with courage,

To those who returned changed,

To those who did not return at all.

To those who have shown and still show discipline under pressure, resilience in adversity, and remarkable patience when dealing with officers, politicians, and occasionally each other.

Their work is so often unseen, their burdens rarely spoken of, yet their impact is felt by all of us safeguarding the freedoms we often take for granted

To all who have served and all who still serve

We thank you for your duty, your discipline and your example,

we honour not only what you’ve done but the values you carry.

“To the men and women past and present of our armed forces and their families”

The ceremony concluded with Pastor, Phil Molloy presiding over grace.

After to the sumptuous three course meal with beverage, was the ‘traditional boisterous’ Raffle; conducted by Shipmates, Kim Hemingfield, Kath Marks and Tom Patterson.

Following the RNATB Chairman’s heartfelt thanks to all those that had ‘had a hand in staging the event’, Jean Heald made a short speech and on behalf of the Levante Veterans Group proposed that the AFD Raffle collection was given entirely to the RNATB fund and the Levante Veterans Group residue fund of €200, which she was currently holding, was given to Geoff Youngs for the San Jose Obrero Orphanage; which was unanimously agreed by all.

An extraordinary event than took place where the Restaurant Manager, Akash, on behalf of all the staff gave €20 to be split between the RNATB fund and the San Jose Obrero Orphanage; this unprecedented gesture received an ‘humongous round of applause’ from all.

This then lead into the last stage of the event where all were able to spend some time ‘milling around’ socialising and for those RN Veterans, affectionately known as ‘Old Sea Dogs’ were able in true ‘Jack style’ – ‘have a sesh swinging the lamp’; translated meaning is, RN Veterans were able to tell some sea stories of their time in the Royal Navy.

Eventually everyone hauled anchor and sailed away to their home port, chanting; “we need to do this again next year”

Tony Jenkins – RNATB Chairman & PRO