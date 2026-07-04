Orihuela Strengthens Costa Maintenance Services with Five New Vehicles





Orihuela City Council has added five new vehicles to the fleet of its public company Ecoplan Servicios as part of its ongoing drive to improve the maintenance and upkeep of public spaces in Orihuela Costa.

The new vehicles will strengthen the operational capacity of maintenance teams working daily across the coastal area, helping them respond more quickly and efficiently to incidents and routine tasks.

The new additions were presented during a visit attended by Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara, Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde, Coast Councillor Manuel Mestre, and Ecoplan Servicios manager Dámaso Aparicio.

The investment includes one light tipper truck and four Combi-style vans with light towing attachments. The vehicles were acquired through a public tender under a leasing arrangement, with a total investment of €157,200 including IVA.

Mayor Pepe Vegara said the council was continuing to provide its public company with the resources needed to deliver a better service for residents of Orihuela Costa.

“Having modern vehicles adapted to the needs of daily work allows us to act more quickly, effectively and safely, improving the maintenance of public spaces,” he said.

Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde said the move formed part of the government team’s commitment to strengthening Ecoplan Servicios with its own resources, improving the conservation of public roads and allowing a faster response to incidents along the coast.

The fleet expansion follows the recent incorporation of a mixed backhoe loader. In the coming months, Ecoplan is also expected to receive a 10-tonne truck equipped with a tipper and crane, further increasing its ability to meet the municipality’s needs.

Ecoplan Servicios has just completed its first year in charge of maintaining roads and public spaces in Orihuela Costa. During that time, it has carried out 1,015 actions from 1,310 registered incidents, including 75 reports submitted directly by residents through the Ecoplan app.

Its work has included restoring beaches after storms, preparing sandy areas for Easter and the summer season, improving streets, and supporting the organisation of numerous sporting, cultural and festive events on the coast.

The council said the new vehicles reaffirm its commitment to improving municipal services in Orihuela Costa and ensuring better support for both residents and visitors.

Ecoplan currently has 23 workers, but its workforce is expected to grow to around 200 employees when it takes over full management of urban waste collection and street cleaning, consolidating its role as a key tool for improving public services across the municipality.