Zenia Boulevard Turns Summer into a Family Festival with More Than 50 Free Activities





Zenia Boulevard will once again become one of the Costa Blanca’s main summer meeting points, with more than 50 free activities planned throughout July and August.

The Orihuela Costa shopping centre, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, has prepared a packed programme combining shopping, food, sport, music, children’s entertainment and live broadcasts of the World Cup’s biggest matches.

The aim is to turn every visit into a complete summer experience, whether for residents, holidaymakers, families looking for an evening out after the beach, or visitors enjoying a day of shopping and dining.

The summer programme begins with the Orihuela Costa fiestas, taking place from July 2 to 4. For three days, Zenia Boulevard’s Plaza Mayor will be transformed into a lively municipal square, hosting activities open to everyone. These will include live graffiti, DJ competitions, children’s shows, flamenco dance performances and a range of family entertainment.

After that, the centre will offer a full weekly programme, with a different theme each day.

Mondays will be dedicated to sport, in collaboration with N’FIT Gym, with free Full Dance, NFYROX and Zumba classes designed to promote fitness, movement and healthy habits among visitors.

Tuesdays will focus on younger visitors, with foam parties and children’s activities offering a fun way for families to enjoy the summer evenings.

Wednesdays will be organised in partnership with La Marina Resort, bringing water games in the fountain, balloon modelling workshops and other entertainment for children.

Thursdays will feature Zenia Boulevard’s traditional bingo. Customers who present a shopping receipt of €30 or more will be able to take part and win €15 gift cards.

Music will take centre stage on Fridays, with live concerts and tribute acts dedicated to well-known artists. Saturdays will be reserved for themed parties, including a K-Pop Fest, Flamenco Party, Salsa Party and Summer Carnival, among many others.

The week will close on Sundays with family shows, musicals and theatre performances aimed at children.

Sport will also play a major role this summer. Zenia Boulevard will broadcast the World Cup semi-finals live on July 14 and 15, followed by the grand final on July 19. The matches will be shown in Plaza Mayor, with music, entertainment, dancers and surprises creating a special big-screen atmosphere for football fans.

Zenia Boulevard director Cristina Ros said the centre wanted to remain “much more than a shopping centre”.

“Our goal is to offer a place where people can enjoy themselves, spend time with family and experience events that complement our shopping and dining offer,” she said. “Summer is one of the most special times of the year in Orihuela Costa, and we want to be part of those memories.”

Ros added that the programme had been designed to appeal to all audiences, both year-round residents and visitors on holiday.

All activities will be free and held in Plaza Mayor, except the bingo, which requires a minimum €30 purchase receipt to participate.

Opened in 2012, Zenia Boulevard is the largest shopping centre in Alicante province and welcomed more than 15 million visitors in 2025. With more than 160 stores, restaurants, terraces and family leisure areas, it remains one of Orihuela Costa’s leading destinations for shopping, entertainment and gastronomy.