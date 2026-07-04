Cala Mosca’s 2,200 Homes Depend on New Orihuela Costa Water Reservoir





Plans to build around 2,200 homes at Cala Mosca remain dependent on the construction of a new drinking-water reservoir for Orihuela Costa, with the development unable to proceed unless sufficient water resources can be guaranteed.

The controversial project would transform the last major undeveloped stretch of Orihuela’s coastline, between Playa Flamenca and Punta Prima. However, according to the Spanish press, before final approval can be granted, its promoters must provide reports demonstrating that the public supply network can meet the additional demand created by thousands of new residents.

Orihuela City Council recently placed the construction of a second coastal reservoir out to tender for €2.34 million. The new facility will provide an additional 6,000 cubic metres of storage, doubling the area’s strategic drinking-water reserves.

Municipal sources have confirmed that the reservoir will be essential in demonstrating that the supply network can meet the increased demand generated by Cala Mosca and other planned developments.

The infrastructure is also intended to improve security of supply for existing residents.

Orihuela Costa currently relies on a single strategic reservoir in the El Canal area. According to the council, the present capacity would maintain supplies for only around five hours if a serious breakdown or disruption affected the network.

The additional tank would extend that emergency reserve to approximately ten hours.

The shortage of storage capacity has remained unresolved since at least 2010, despite sustained residential growth and the sharp seasonal increase in demand during the summer.

The reservoir forms the first phase of the Orihuela Costa Drinking Water Supply Master Plan, updated in 2023 to address current weaknesses and prepare the network for future expansion.

Controversial coastal development

Cala Mosca has been the subject of years of political, legal and environmental controversy.

The site covers approximately one kilometre of coastline and is widely regarded as the last remaining coastal area in Orihuela to have escaped intensive urbanisation.

Residents and environmental groups have repeatedly opposed the development, warning that it would destroy valuable natural habitat and place further pressure on roads, healthcare, waste collection and other public services.

The project nevertheless remains under administrative consideration and must secure a series of outstanding technical and sectoral reports.

Among the most important is confirmation that the public water network can supply the new homes without affecting service to existing communities.

Planning regulations require developers to prove that adequate drinking water is available before final authorisation can be granted.

Further improvements planned

The new reservoir is only the first stage of a wider programme to upgrade water infrastructure across Orihuela Costa.

Later phases include new pipelines, an alternative connection to the Cartagena canal, an additional main reservoir and improvements to the primary distribution network.

The overall plan is intended to increase water pressure, available flow and emergency storage while ensuring that future development does not compromise supplies to current residents.

Until the new reservoir is completed and the necessary water availability reports are approved, the future of Cala Mosca’s 2,200 homes will remain unresolved.