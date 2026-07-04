WASZP European Championship Returns to Los Alcázares





Los Alcázares will once again host the WASZP European Championship, with more than 120 boats expected to compete on the Mar Menor from July 11 to 17.

The event returns to the municipality four years after its previous appearance in 2022, which organisers described as a major success.

Sailors from across Europe and beyond will compete in the single-handed foiling dinghies, with the majority expected to come from youth categories, although senior competitors will also take part.

The European championship will be preceded by the Spanish WASZP Championship, which will be held from July 7 to 10.

Together, the two competitions will provide 10 days of high-level sailing on the Mar Menor, reinforcing Los Alcázares’ reputation as one of Europe’s leading regatta venues.

The events are also expected to generate economic and tourism benefits for the municipality, attracting competitors, support teams and spectators while promoting a sport closely linked to sustainability and outdoor leisure.

Los Alcázares councillor for Sports, Jesús Ramón Alcaraz, welcomed the championship’s return.

“We are particularly pleased to see the WASZP fleet return to Los Alcázares following the strong results achieved in 2022,” he said.

“It confirms that we remain firmly established on the international sailing map and that the Mar Menor continues to be recognised as a unique regatta venue in Europe.”

The championship forms part of the “The Sea That Activates” programme within the Los Alcázares Tourism Strategy 2025–2027.

The initiative is included in Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and is supported by European Union NextGenerationEU funding.