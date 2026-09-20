



The Inbetweeners Golf Society returned to the superb El Plantio for another enjoyable day of golf at one of the Costa Blanca’s most popular courses.

The day began with some uncertainty, as thunderstorms and heavy rain were forecast for the area. However, while areas to the north and south experienced the predicted weather, El Plantio was bathed in lovely sunshine, with just a few clouds in the sky — perfect conditions for a game of golf.

As always, the course was immaculate, with beautifully maintained fairways and excellent greens providing a superb setting for the competition.

The day produced plenty of entertaining golf, with several members making strong starts while others gradually found their form as the round progressed. El Plantio demanded accuracy, patience and thoughtful course management, with every hole presenting its own challenges.

There were some excellent shots, a few costly mistakes and, as always, plenty of good-natured banter, all adding to the enjoyment of another great day out with the Inbetweeners Golf Society.

Day’s Winners

1st Place: Tim Ruse — 35 points. (on countback)

2nd Place: Peter Robins – 35 points.

3rd Place: Bertrand La Font — 34 points. (on countback)

4th Place: Simon Dalton – 34 points.

Nearest the Pin

Hole 7: Roy Harris

Hole 9: Frank Cullen

Looking for a fun and friendly golf society to join. All abilities are very welcome; check out our website: www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com