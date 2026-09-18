



Torrevieja Council has temporarily closed the municipal Youth Information and Activity Centre (CIAJ) after part of a suspended ceiling collapsed inside its premises on Paseo Juan Aparicio.

The closure has been introduced as a safety precaution to protect visitors and council employees while the damage is assessed and the necessary repairs are carried out.

Youth advice and information services normally provided at the CIAJ have been transferred to the Municipal Multi-Purpose Building on Avenida de las Habaneras.

The temporary reception point will be located near the building’s main entrance, making it easy for visitors to identify and access. Young people will continue to receive information and assistance relating to the various municipal services available to them.

The Multi-Purpose Building already houses Torrevieja’s Youth Leisure Centre, allowing several council resources for younger residents to be temporarily brought together at the same location.

Employment Workshop Relocated

An employment workshop taking place at the CIAJ will continue without interruption despite the building’s closure.

Its training activities have been moved to the Local Development Agency (ADL), where participants will be able to complete their scheduled programme as planned.

The damaged ceiling has also forced the council to suspend a refurbishment project that was due to be undertaken at the CIAJ premises.

The planned municipal work cannot proceed until the building’s owners’ association carries out the measures required to resolve the problems caused by the incident.

Both relocations will remain in place until the ceiling damage has been repaired, the building has been declared safe and suitable conditions exist for the council to resume its refurbishment programme.

No date has yet been announced for the reopening of the CIAJ premises.

Torrevieja Council said it would keep residents and service users informed about the progress of the repairs and any developments concerning the centre’s eventual reopening.