



Cambiemos Orihuela and the PSOE have jointly called for the resignation of Education Councillor Vicente Pina over his handling of the closure of Virgen de la Puerta primary school.

The two opposition groups have submitted a motion demanding political accountability for what they describe as a lack of planning and an improvised response to a crisis affecting pupils, families, teachers and neighbouring schools.

They argue that structural problems at the school had been known for years, while parents and staff had repeatedly requested safe and suitable facilities.

Funding for a replacement school was secured in 2019, but the new building was never constructed. The existing premises continued to deteriorate until the regional education authorities ordered their closure shortly after the start of the new academic year.

Cambiemos and the PSOE said the council’s handling of the situation was particularly concerning because Mayor Pepe Vegara, Pina and Urban Planning Councillor Matías Ruiz visited the school on September 7 and reportedly assured families that it would remain open. Two days later, the Valencian Government announced its closure.

Cambiemos councillor Quique Montero said officials either lacked a proper understanding of the seriousness of the situation or gave families assurances they could not guarantee.

“Either option demonstrates political irresponsibility that cannot be allowed to pass without consequences,” he said.

Pupils have since been transferred to schools in Molins and La Campaneta, requiring children from Orihuela’s Rabaloche neighbourhood to travel by bus each day. Some siblings have reportedly been assigned to different schools because they are in different year groups.

The receiving schools were also given little notice that they would have to accommodate additional pupils, leaving staff and families only days to make the necessary arrangements.

PSOE councillor María García stressed that the opposition was not criticising the decision to close an unsafe school.

“The safety of the children must come before everything else,” she said. “What is unacceptable is that a government which had known about the situation for months was unable to take the necessary decisions and reached September without an alternative.”

García said the closure was not the result of bad luck or an unforeseeable emergency but a developing problem for which the council had time to prepare.

She called on Pina to resign and said Mayor Vegara should dismiss him if he refused to step down.

The Generalitat is now searching for a site in Orihuela where temporary classrooms can be installed for Virgen de la Puerta pupils. The opposition parties claim the regional authority’s direct involvement in finding land further demonstrates the council’s failure to provide a solution.

Their motion calls on Orihuela Council to work with the Valencian Government to guarantee both suitable temporary accommodation and a permanent replacement school, ensuring safe and dignified conditions for pupils.