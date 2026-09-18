



Albanian-led organisation allegedly transported tonnes of cocaine from southern Spain to Catalonia for distribution across Europe

Three people have been arrested in Pilar de la Horadada as part of a major National Police operation that dismantled an international drug-trafficking network responsible for moving tonnes of cocaine across Spain.

The suspects were allegedly involved in transporting consignments seized during an investigation targeting a highly organised criminal group operating between the Costa del Sol, the Campo de Gibraltar, the Levante region and Catalonia.

The wider operation resulted in 15 arrests, with 12 suspects remanded in custody. Police seized more than 2.7 tonnes of cocaine, 800 grams of tusi, firearms, luxury vehicles, cash, jewellery, watches and financial assets.

Major raids across Spain

One of the principal phases of the operation took place on April 10, 2026, when officers searched homes and a workshop in Málaga, Estepona, Marbella and Churriana.

Police recovered 1,434 kilograms of cocaine and 800 grams of tusi, together with two handguns, four cars and two motorcycles.

At the same time, officers raided a villa in Sant Just Desvern, near Barcelona, which was allegedly being used as a storage depot. A further 1,351 kilograms of cocaine was discovered concealed inside its garage.

Three additional suspected members of the organisation were arrested in Pilar de la Horadada during the following days. Investigators believe all three were connected to the transportation of the seized shipments.

Cocaine moved north by road

According to the National Police, the network consisted mainly of Albanian nationals based on the Costa del Sol. It allegedly specialised in storing and transporting exceptionally large quantities of cocaine by road.

Investigators believe the drugs were supplied by criminal organisations linked to cocaine trafficking from Colombia and brought into Spain through Algeciras and the Campo de Gibraltar.

The network would then store the consignments before moving them north through Spain. Its alleged objective was to transport the cocaine across the French border for distribution throughout the European Union.

Police detected frequent journeys between the Costa del Sol, Campo de Gibraltar, Madrid, the Levante region and Catalonia. Some members reportedly travelled hundreds of kilometres, remained at their destination for only a few minutes and immediately returned.

These movements allowed investigators to identify the organisation’s structure and establish the suspected role of each member.

During April, officers monitored a convoy of luxury vehicles travelling more than 2,000 kilometres to Huelva and back in a single day. Some of the cars allegedly reached speeds exceeding 200 kilometres per hour.

Elaborate security measures

Police described the organisation as highly specialised and its members as potentially dangerous.

The network allegedly established businesses dealing in luxury vehicles and used hire cars fitted with temporary registration plates that did not appear in certain police databases.

Investigators also uncovered suspected sham contracts involving front men. People with limited financial resources were allegedly used to rent or register properties where the drugs were stored, making it more difficult to connect the premises to the organisation’s senior members.

Up to six vehicles were reportedly deployed during some journeys, with several used to detect police surveillance and protect the vehicle carrying the drugs.

Luxury assets seized

In addition to the narcotics and firearms, police seized 29 luxury vehicles and impounded a further eight.

Officers also confiscated more than €13,800 in cash, valuable jewellery and watches, cryptocurrency holdings, bank accounts and other financial products suspected of being linked to the criminal enterprise.

The operation continued throughout the summer as police tracked down suspects who had either fled Spain or gone into hiding. Of the 15 people arrested during the investigation, 12 were ordered to remain in custody following court appearances.