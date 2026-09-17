



Roda gave us a decidedly damp welcome, with heavy dew making the opening holes a little sticky underfoot. Autumn had clearly decided to put in an appearance, although it soon thought better of it! The morning warmed up nicely, and a welcome breeze made for pleasant playing conditions.

We had 43 members taking part in the first round of this year’s Club Championships. An administrative error on the competition template caused some confusion, which is being resolved. A few regulars were saving themselves for Captain’s Day at La Finca on Saturday, but there was still a good turnout and plenty to play for.

With both fairways and greens in great condition, Roda provided the setting for some impressive scores. Our divisional winners were:

Gold: Sam Hancock (38 pts joint best score)

Silver: John Battery (38 pts joint best score)

Bronze: Willie Fenn (37 pts)

Afterwards, everyone gathered on the terrace for the presentation. Marit Rønsen marked her return from a summer in Norway in style, claiming the day’s only Two. Welcome back, Marit!

Nearest the Pins went to Ian Benzie on the 2nd, John Simmons on the 7th, Dave Rowe on the 11th and Marit Rønsen on the 17th, where she duly finished the job with her Two.

Bill Crichton took home the McBride Bottle, while Matt Newman’s choice of Everton proved a winner on the football card. There was also a lovely moment as incoming Captain Paul Lambert presented Mick Pryke with a commemorative SMGS shirt to wear for his outgoing Captain’s Day on Saturday.

Away from the fairways, Mick joined Secretary Sandra Dibble this week to present €225 from our Blob Tin to Nikki and her wonderful volunteers at A Helping Hand. They also delivered toiletries kindly donated by member Keith Wickham. The charity provides much-needed food and clothing to local people who need support, and it remains a firm favourite with our members. Thank you to everyone whose generosity makes these donations possible.

Next up is Mick’s Captain’s Day at La Finca on Saturday, with a full report to follow. We then head to Altorreal in Murcia next week.

Keep up to date with SMGS on our website www.smgs.org. **SPONSORSHIP AVAILABILITY**. If you are interested in sponsoring one of our games – please contact smgs91info@gmail.com to discuss further. We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

Winners L-R: Drew Niblock (definite PBomber), Ian Benzie (Gold 4th & NTP), Barry “TIO” Roehrig (Silver 2nd), Mike Seymour (Bronze 5th), Tony “Blob Tin King” Smale, Alan “Pain in the ****” Macdonald, Trevor Mackay (Gold 3rd), Willie Fenn (Bronze 1st), Captain Mick Pryke with his new shirt and Sam Hancock (Gold 1st) and last but not least taking front and centre stage our incoming Vice Captain and Silver winner – John Batterby. Well done everyone.