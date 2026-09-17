



Amparo Cos Boj has been chosen to deliver the official opening proclamation for Torrevieja’s 2026 Patron Saint Festivities in honour of the Immaculate Conception.

The appointment was announced by the board of the Royal Association of the Children of the Immaculate following an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, September 16.

Born in Torrevieja on November 15, 1978, Cos Boj has taught Spanish Language, Literature and Catholic Religious Education at La Purísima school since 2003. She graduated in Hispanic Philology from the University of Alicante in 2002.

A mother of two daughters, Paz and Inmaculada, she was widowed following the death of her husband, Roque Canales, in 2024.

Cos Boj has long been closely involved in Torrevieja’s religious and cultural traditions. She has encouraged her pupils to participate in the city’s Juegos Florales poetry competition and previously won first prizes herself when the contest included an adult category.

Her ties to the Royal Association are particularly strong. Since 2013, she has served as the leader of the women who carry the image of the Immaculate Conception during religious processions.

She is also a member of the pastoral council at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, where she previously taught First Communion and Confirmation classes. She currently carries out similar pastoral work at the parish of San Roque and Santa Ana and serves as a Eucharistic minister.

Her wider religious involvement has included serving as president of the International Association of Palautian Lay Missionaries between 2012 and 2016. She is also associated with the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante’s Tabor family group and the Torrevieja Emmaus women’s group.

Together with her late husband, she helped establish the Amor Conyugal marriage project in Torrevieja and was involved in premarital preparation courses at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

A keen writer, Cos Boj has produced religious song lyrics, habaneras and books. Her works include El regalo: El cuento de la habanera and Mi corazón fue creado para amar y solo vive de amor. She also wrote two habaneras dedicated to the Immaculate Conception: Purísima Inmaculada, with music by Aurelio Martínez, and Salada y azul, composed by Aníbal Cano.

She participated as a speaker at the International Habanera Congress in 2021 and again in 2026.

In 2007, Cos Boj fulfilled a long-held ambition by volunteering with the Carmelite Missionary Sisters in Ecuador, taking an image of the Immaculate Conception more than 9,000 kilometres from Torrevieja.

Visibly moved after learning of her appointment, she thanked the association’s board and described the honour as “a gift from heaven”.

The proclamation will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 12.45pm on November 15, coinciding with her birthday.