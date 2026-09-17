Cybercrime Gang Dismantled After €1 Million Bank Impersonation Scam





The Guardia Civil has dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime network accused of stealing more than €1 million by impersonating banks and deceiving customers into transferring money or taking out personal loans.

A total of 29 people have been arrested and another 57 placed under investigation across numerous Spanish provinces, including Alicante and Murcia. The suspects face allegations involving fraud, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.

Operation Ibermellow began last year following a series of complaints in Huesca involving a combination of “smishing” and “vishing” scams.

Victims initially received fraudulent text messages warning that large payments had been charged to their bank accounts. The messages provided a telephone number which customers were instructed to call if they wished to stop the supposed transaction.

During the second stage, criminals telephoned the victims while posing as bank employees. Using personal information obtained in advance, they made the calls appear convincing and persuaded victims to reveal account access details.

Some victims were instructed to transfer money into accounts controlled by the gang, while others were allegedly persuaded to take out personal loans. The funds were then moved through multiple bank accounts to conceal their origin before being withdrawn from cash machines in Barcelona, Madrid and Murcia.

Investigators have identified 43 victims, all living in Aragón: 25 in Huesca province, 11 in Zaragoza and seven in Teruel.

Police traced the money through accounts belonging to so-called financial mules—people who allow criminals to use their bank accounts, digital wallets or personal details in exchange for commission.

The investigation also identified suspected recruiters responsible for finding the money mules, individuals who withdrew the stolen cash and senior members who managed the operation.

During the first phase of the investigation in March, officers searched properties in Badalona and Terrassa, in Barcelona province, as well as Carabanchel in Madrid and Cartagena in Murcia.

Police dismantled a call centre capable of sending more than 100,000 fraudulent text messages every hour. Five alleged senior members of the organisation were arrested.

Officers seized €57,520 in cash, luxury goods, 365 SIM cards, 176 bank cards, 95 machines used to send bulk text messages, 70 mobile phones and extensive documentation.

The second phase targeted the network’s nationwide money-laundering operation. A further 24 people were arrested and 57 investigated, while officers recovered €256,708 from bank accounts controlled by the organisation.

Suspects were identified across 24 provinces, including Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Valencia, Zaragoza, Cádiz and Seville.

The Guardia Civil is urging the public never to click links contained in unsolicited banking messages or install applications requested by text. Anyone receiving a suspicious warning should check their account through the bank’s official application or contact the institution using a verified telephone number.

Banks will not ask customers to disclose passwords, complete security codes or PINs over the telephone. Anyone placed under pressure should end the call immediately and contact their bank independently.

Suspected fraud should be reported to the Guardia Civil by calling 062, visiting a police station or using its official online reporting service.