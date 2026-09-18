



Torrevieja will celebrate World Tourism Day with three days of activities showcasing the municipality’s natural environment, maritime heritage, culture, gastronomy and sporting facilities.

Organised by the Tourism Department, the programme will run from Friday, September 25, to Sunday, September 27, and is aimed at residents and visitors alike.

This year’s events support the 2026 UN Tourism theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”, highlighting how technological innovation can be combined with local culture, environmental education and community participation.

The programme begins on Friday, September 25, with a bilingual guided tour of Torrevieja’s fish market from 9am to 11am. The visit, conducted in Spanish and English, is limited to 50 participants and advance registration is required.

On Saturday, September 26, the University of Alicante will host outdoor workshops entitled “Biodiversity and Video Games for More Sustainable Tourism”. The activities will take place from 9.30am to 2pm at the university’s Torrevieja headquarters in the AGAMED building on Calle Concepción.

Also on Saturday, an eco-route entitled “A Vineyard of Sand and Salt” will leave the La Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park Information Centre at 10am. Places are limited to 50 and must be booked in advance.

The day’s programme will also include International Tapas Day, organised by the local Hospitality Association to promote Torrevieja’s culinary offering.

The main celebrations will take place on World Tourism Day itself, Sunday, September 27.

Torrevieja’s floating museums will offer free admission from 9.30am to 1pm, while the Museum of the Sea and Salt will open free of charge from 10am to 2pm and again from 5pm to 8pm.

A dramatised tour, “The Salty History of the Lagoons”, will be held from 10am to midday in the natural park, close to the cemetery. The experience will introduce participants to some of the leading figures from Torrevieja’s salt-producing history. Attendance is limited to 50 people and advance registration is required.

Sport will also feature prominently, with a Body Combat session at Los Locos beach from 9.30am to 10.15am, followed by Zumba from 10.30am to 11.15am. The sessions are being organised in collaboration with the municipal Sports Department and ViveFit Sport Center.

The University of Alicante’s biodiversity and sustainable tourism workshops will return on Sunday, taking place on Paseo Juan Aparicio from 9.30am to 1pm.

Tourism councillor Rosario Martínez Chazarra encouraged residents and visitors to take part and use the celebrations as an opportunity to rediscover Torrevieja’s maritime and salt-producing heritage, natural spaces, culture and gastronomy.

Activities with limited capacity must be booked through Torrevieja Tourist Office on Paseo Vista Alegre. Reservations and further information are available by calling 965 70 34 33, sending a WhatsApp message to 647 716 904 or emailing torrevieja@touristinfo.net.