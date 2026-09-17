CLEAN STREETS, CLEANER AIR





I was fascinated to hear that a council in Sussex is considering introducing a rule requiring dog owners to carry waste bags whenever they take their pets outside, particularly to parks and public gardens.

Council officers would have the authority to ask owners to demonstrate that they have the means to clean up after their dogs.

It is a brilliant idea—as is another proposal being considered in Wales. This would make it illegal for motorists to leave stationary vehicles idling unnecessarily for long periods.

How often do we see drivers, particularly those of lorries and vans who are not personally paying for the fuel, leaving their engines running at places such as level crossings and roadworks?

Perhaps Spain should consider both ideas.

TRUMP’S DIPLOMATIC WRECKING BALL

America’s petulant, speak-before-thinking president has had a field day over the past fortnight.

First came his announcement that, if the Republicans win the the midterm elections in November, he will give every American adult $5,000. If that is not a bribe intended to influence an election, I do not know what is.

Imagine if such a precedent became established in other countries. Political parties would fall over themselves to offer increasingly large sums of money, while gullible voters might never stop to consider where it would come from—or that they would ultimately pay for it through higher taxes.

Next came Trump’s interference in the Falkland Islands dispute. He questioned Britain’s military commitment and whether the UK would deploy the necessary resources to defend the territory, while simultaneously selling military helicopters to Argentina. This could only embolden the country to consider launching another conflict.

Finally, Trump said he would like to see a united Ireland. I can only hope that his remarks do not help to trigger another sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

Trump’s presidency has been marred by one appalling gaffe after another. The first was going to war with Iran in the belief that the conflict would be over within days.

Instead, the death toll is approaching 10,000, mostly Iranians but also people in other Arab countries. The casualties reportedly include 18 Americans killed and approximately 500 more injured. What a legacy from a man who had hoped to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

As for election inducements, Reform UK has reportedly received £72 million from two billionaire donors. If this continues, the party may eventually be able to promise large cash payments to every British adult if it wins the next general election.

Unsurprisingly, Labour, the Conservatives and other parties have gone into overdrive in an attempt to restrict large donations from billionaires—even retrospectively.

Sour grapes, methinks.

RELIGIOUS DEMANDS GO TOO FAR

I was disgusted to hear about a recent incident at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. When a 100-strong Hindu religious delegation visited, all female members of staff on duty were reportedly asked to step out of sight so that men could take over their workstations.

Quite rightly, the incident has prompted protests from staff and drawn criticism from French politicians. It is yet another example of religious demands being allowed to create unnecessary division and offence.

THE RACE WE COULD ALL LOSE

For me, the most worrying headline this week was the warning from leading scientists that artificial intelligence is advancing so rapidly—and without adequate controls—that it could “destroy humanity within a decade”.

Frightening stuff, particularly when one US company involved in AI research says it has foiled attempts to use its software to develop potential biological weapons.

Is this the stuff of James Bond films, or is it becoming reality?

It is reassuring that many governments are now expressing concern about AI and acknowledging that there are insufficient controls over its development.

What is certainly not reassuring is hearing that the petulant US president reportedly believes the concerns surrounding AI are a “hoax” and wants America to press ahead with its development to remain ahead of China.

Give me strength!

AMNESTY BACKFIRES

When I heard that Spain was giving amnesty to migrants I wrote in my rant that I hoped it would not end up hitting Spain up the backside. Well, it did over Ceuta and now we hear that polls are now giving the left wing government the thumbs down, with right wing PP and VOX together polling more than 50%. Own goal Sanchez.