



Spanish households face further pressure on their finances as electricity, fuel and gas prices continue to rise ahead of autumn.

The average monthly electricity bill for a household on Spain’s regulated PVPC tariff is expected to reach €106.57 in September, according to consumer organisation Facua. If confirmed, this would represent a 30.5% increase compared with September 2025 and the highest figure recorded for the month since the 2022 energy crisis.

Electricity bills have risen steadily since the spring, climbing from €60.99 in April to €75.63 in May, €79.08 in June, €93.65 in July and €96.65 in August. The projected September figure would mean an increase of more than €45 in just five months.

On September 16, electricity on Spain’s wholesale market was priced at €104.63 per megawatt hour. The monthly average stood at approximately €145, compared with €61 during the same period last year.

Around 27.4% of domestic electricity customers remain on the regulated tariff, according to data from Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission. These include many vulnerable households, as access to the social electricity subsidy generally requires customers to be on the PVPC tariff.

Facua said prices had risen across all billing periods. During the first half of September, the average cost reached 30.36 cents per kilowatt hour during peak periods, 20.96 cents during standard hours and 24.22 cents during off-peak hours. The sharpest annual increase, at 53.6%, was recorded during traditionally cheaper off-peak periods.

Other energy costs are also increasing. Petrol and diesel prices are approaching €2 per litre, while bottled butane has risen by almost 5%.

Wholesale gas prices have climbed by around 63%, from approximately €52 to more than €85 per megawatt hour. Energy analysts warn that geopolitical instability and rising oil and gas prices are likely to keep household energy costs elevated over the coming months.