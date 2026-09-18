



One residents’ group says greater autonomy would help resolve years of neglect, while opponents question whether the island could support itself financially

Residents of Tabarca are divided over proposals to give the island greater control over its affairs by establishing it as a minor local entity.

Supporters argue that chronic problems involving rubbish collection, maintenance and public facilities demonstrate the need for local decision-making. Opponents, however, fear that greater autonomy could weaken Tabarca’s historic relationship with Alicante and leave the island without sufficient funding to maintain essential services.

The proposal would not make Tabarca fully independent or sever its ties with Alicante City Council. Instead, minor local entity status would provide a degree of self-government and allow residents greater control over local services and spending.

Campaign for greater autonomy

The Isla Plana Residents’ Association is leading the campaign, claiming islanders have been repeatedly neglected by Alicante City Council.

Discontent intensified during the summer as the usual increase in visitors placed additional pressure on already stretched services. Residents complained about overflowing rubbish containers, broken foot showers, deteriorating access walkways and a continuing lack of shaded areas.

“The feeling is that we have been abandoned,” said association president Carmen Martí.

At a meeting on August 10, the island’s 60 officially registered residents unanimously supported continuing the application process, according to the association. The number of people living permanently on Tabarca is believed to be higher.

A Madrid-based legal firm has been appointed to prepare the case. The association hopes to submit its formal application to the Generalitat Valenciana before the end of 2026.

Supporters say Tabarca’s geographical isolation and distance from Alicante and Santa Pola provide strong grounds for recognising its unique circumstances.

Martí said cleaning resources were insufficient throughout the year and became overwhelmed during the peak tourist season, forcing residents to organise their own voluntary clean-up.

She also criticised delays in repairing the island’s foot showers and the failure to reinstall awnings intended to provide shade. According to the association, the company awarded the contract declined to reinstall them because part of the previous bill remained unpaid.

Supporters also point to Jesús Pobre and La Llosa de Camatxo in the Marina Alta as examples of communities operating successfully as minor local entities.

Opposition group revived

However, a second residents’ organisation has now been revived specifically to challenge the autonomy campaign.

Nueva Tabarca–La Protegida is led by María José Zapata, with former local mayor Cayetano García, who held the position from 1995 until 2015, serving as vice-president.

The organisation insists it never formally disappeared but had remained inactive. Its statutes, dating from 1992, must now be updated as part of its re-establishment.

The group held a meeting last Saturday, September 19, to complete the process.

Its members say they retain a strong sense of Alicante identity and reject suggestions that the island should distance itself from the city. They are also concerned that Tabarca does not generate enough public revenue to maintain its services without substantial financial support from Alicante City Council.

Although the group acknowledges problems including insufficient cleaning, poor maintenance and the closure of the island’s museum for five years, it disputes what it considers an excessively negative portrayal of conditions.

“We do not experience the disaster that the other association wants to portray,” its members said.

The group also disagrees with demands for additional ferry services, arguing that existing connections are sufficient.

Council defends its record

The Isla Plana Residents’ Association says two requests for meetings with Alicante City Council, submitted in May and August, have received no response.

Alicante’s governing team, led by Mayor Luis Barcala, has defended its management of Tabarca. Deputy Mayor Manuel Villar said in August that the application for minor local entity status had “no basis”.

Nueva Tabarca–La Protegida has denied acting at the request of the council, insisting that its revival was an independent decision by residents.

Both groups agree that Tabarca faces maintenance and service shortcomings. The disagreement centres on how those problems should be resolved: through greater local control or continued dependence on Alicante City Council, backed by stronger municipal investment.