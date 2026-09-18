



Four military personnel injured in an accident at the Spanish Navy’s Diving Centre in Cartagena remain in intensive care in a serious condition.

Three of the servicemen are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena, while a fourth has been transferred to Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia.

Four other personnel affected by the same incident are reportedly under observation at Santa Lucía Hospital.

The accident occurred at around 2pm on Wednesday following a malfunction involving a hyperbaric chamber at the Navy Diving Centre, known by its Spanish initials CBA.

Although the Navy has confirmed that the incident involved the chamber, no official explanation of the precise cause has yet been released.

Sources close to the centre said the accident happened during a training exercise connected with a new course being conducted at the facility. The injured personnel are believed to have been exposed to a gas, although the substance involved has not yet been identified.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the naval facility, with the injured servicemen transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Cartagena Local Police assisted the response by controlling traffic and escorting emergency vehicles to ensure they could reach the hospitals as quickly as possible. Firefighters and Guardia Civil officers also attended the scene.

An investigation is expected to establish what caused the hyperbaric chamber to malfunction and determine the circumstances surrounding the suspected gas exposure.