



A woman has died and two other people have been injured, one seriously, after a car struck a broken-down vehicle on the AP-7 motorway near Crevillente on Saturday morning.

The collision occurred at around 8.24am at kilometre 726, close to the Crevillente exit, according to the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium.

The vehicle had reportedly broken down and was stationary on the motorway’s hard shoulder when it was hit by another car.

One woman died at the scene. A second woman suffered multiple injuries and was treated by Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support paramedics before being taken to Elche General Hospital in a serious condition.

A 47-year-old man also sustained multiple contusions and was transferred to Vinalopó Hospital, the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre confirmed.

Four fire crews from the Elche and Crevillente stations were deployed to the scene. Firefighters carried out rescue operations and helped make the affected section of the motorway safe.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated.