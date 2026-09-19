



Fer Niño scores twice as the Franjiverdes overcome an early red card to secure their first La Liga win of the season

Elche produced a magnificent display of courage and clinical finishing to defeat Espanyol 3–1 at the RCDE Stadium despite playing almost the entire match with ten men.

Federico Redondo was sent off after only five minutes, but two goals from Fer Niño and a brilliant Germán Valera finish earned Eder Sarabia’s side a remarkable first league victory of the season.

Espanyol were handed what appeared to be a decisive early advantage when Redondo lost possession close to his own penalty area and pulled back Bryan Zaragoza as the winger threatened to race through on goal. The referee initially allowed play to continue but, after being advised to review the incident by VAR, showed the Elche midfielder a straight red card.

With more than 80 minutes remaining, the hosts were expected to take control. Instead, Elche reorganised superbly, defended with determination and exposed an increasingly nervous Espanyol side on the counterattack.

The breakthrough arrived in the 26th minute following a disastrous mistake by home goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović. His poor attempt to play out from the back handed possession to Elche, allowing Fer Niño to punish the error and calmly put the visitors ahead.

Four minutes later, the striker struck again with a superbly executed goal. Roy Revivo delivered an excellent cross into the area, where Niño allowed the ball to drop before sending a brilliant volley beyond Dmitrović.

The second goal stunned the home crowd and sparked loud whistles from the stands. Despite enjoying a numerical advantage and the majority of possession, Espanyol struggled to create any meaningful threat against a disciplined Elche defence.

Bryan Zaragoza briefly thought he had pulled one back before the interval, but his effort was ruled out for a clear offside. Elche consequently went into the break holding an extraordinary 2–0 lead.

Espanyol manager Manolo González made two changes at half-time, introducing Marcos Fernández and Jorrel Hato as the hosts attempted to inject greater urgency into their performance.

The Catalan side immediately applied more pressure, but it was Elche who came closest to adding another goal. Lucas Cepeda broke forward in the 54th minute and unleashed a shot that struck the post, offering Espanyol a narrow escape.

The hosts finally found a way back into the contest in the 72nd minute. Marcos Fernández rose to meet a cross, with Víctor Chust inadvertently diverting the ball into his own net while attempting to challenge the Espanyol forward.

The goal appeared to set up a tense finish, but any hopes of a home comeback lasted only six minutes.

Elche launched another devastating counterattack, with Tete Morente supplying Germán Valera. The winger kept his composure and delicately lifted the ball over the advancing Dmitrović to restore the visitors’ two-goal advantage.

Espanyol continued to push forward, finishing with 66 per cent possession and 22 attempts, but only four of those efforts were on target. Elche, by contrast, demonstrated ruthless efficiency by directing six of their nine shots on goal. A late Espanyol effort was also disallowed, completing a miserable evening for the hosts.

The final whistle was greeted with celebrations from Elche’s players and travelling supporters after an outstanding performance built on organisation, resilience and clinical finishing.

The victory lifted Elche provisionally out of the relegation places with five points from seven matches. Espanyol remained ninth on seven points after suffering their fourth defeat of the campaign.

For Elche, the result represented far more than three points. Reduced to ten men inside the opening minutes and still searching for their first victory of the season, they responded with one of their most impressive and determined performances since returning to the top flight.