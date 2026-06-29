Alicante Guardia Civil Reinforced by 186 Trainee Officers for Summer





The Guardia Civil has deployed 186 trainee officers across Alicante province, strengthening public safety operations during the busy summer season.

The new recruits will complete 40 weeks of practical training at 36 stations throughout the province, working alongside experienced officers in frontline public security roles.

They were formally welcomed at a ceremony held at the Guardia Civil’s Provincial Maritime Service headquarters in the Port of Alicante.

The event was led by Colonel Francisco Poyato, head of the Alicante Command, and José Antonio Cuadros, Secretary General of the Government Sub-delegation in Alicante. Commanders from the territorial companies to which the trainees have been assigned were also present.

Of the 186 recruits, 127 are men and 59 are women, with women accounting for almost one third of the intake.

The overall figure is also higher than last year, when 168 trainee officers were assigned to Alicante province.

Final stage of training

The recruits come from the 131st intake of the Guardia Civil Academy in Baeza, Jaén, and the 172nd intake of the Duque de Ahumada Young Guards College in Valdemoro, Madrid.

After completing their first year of academy-based instruction, they will now undertake the final stage of their preparation in operational units.

All will initially work in public safety, covering urban, rural and coastal areas across the four territorial companies of the Alicante Command.

Their arrival comes at a particularly important time for the province, where the population increases sharply during the summer as tourists and second-home owners arrive in coastal municipalities.

The seasonal surge places additional pressure on policing, traffic control, crime prevention and public assistance services.

During the ceremony, officials reminded the trainees of their responsibilities to residents and visitors and the importance of professional conduct while serving the public.

Following the reading of the Guardia Civil’s Code of Conduct, the recruits formally signed their commitment before the commanders of their assigned territorial companies.

More than 3,000 trainees deployed nationwide

Across Spain, 3,123 trainee Guardia Civil officers are joining territorial public safety units this week, an increase of 390 compared with last year.

A further 874 recruits will complete their training in specialist units, including Traffic, the Reserve and Security Group, Fiscal and Border duties, and the Maritime Service.

The Alicante deployment will increase the force’s operational presence during one of the busiest periods of the year, when road traffic, tourism and public activity rise significantly across the province.