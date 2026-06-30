Pilar Drug Awareness Campaign Reaches More Than 300 People





A drug prevention campaign organised by Pilar de la Horadada Town Council has reached more than 300 people through public awareness activities, direct advice and social media.

The campaign was launched by the Department of Health through the Community Prevention Unit for Addictive Behaviours (UPCCA) to coincide with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed annually on June 26.

As part of the initiative, an information and harm-reduction point was set up in Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, opposite Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre, on June 26. UPCCA professionals were available between 11am and 1.30pm to offer confidential advice and distribute preventative information.

The street campaign was supported by educational materials and posts published through the council’s social media channels, helping the wider initiative reach hundreds of residents.

The main objective was to provide members of the public, particularly young people, with a safe, accessible and confidential space where they could obtain reliable information about the effects and risks associated with alcohol, cannabis and other substances.

Health Councillor Nieves Moreno said the initiative was designed to help people make informed and responsible choices rather than to judge their behaviour.

“The purpose is not to judge, but to inform and provide our residents with the tools they need to make responsible decisions, protect their health and enjoy their leisure time safely,” she said.

During the information session, the UPCCA’s technical team provided personalised advice, answered questions and distributed material covering addiction prevention, harm reduction and healthy leisure alternatives.

Residents were also given information about the municipal support services and resources available to those affected by substance misuse or seeking preventative guidance.

The Department of Health said the campaign reinforced its commitment to prevention, health education and the promotion of healthier lifestyles.

The council added that continued awareness work was essential to reducing the risks associated with substance use and creating a better-informed and more responsible community.