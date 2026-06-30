Torrevieja Expands University Status with New Psychology Degree





Torrevieja is strengthening its position as a university city with the introduction of a new Psychology degree and further courses planned for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The city’s new university campus will host the first fully classroom-based Psychology degree offered by Spain’s National Distance Education University, UNED. The Universidad Miguel Hernández (UMH) will also introduce a degree in Tourism Business and Activity Management, while UNED is preparing a new Audiovisual Communication course.

The expanded academic programme was presented on Monday by Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón; Education Councillor Ricardo Recuero; UNED director Francisco Escudero; the coordinator of UNED’s Torrevieja centre, Jesucristo Riquelme; and incoming coordinator Ana Pérez Caselles.

Psychology degree to offer 150 places

The Psychology degree will begin during the 2026/2027 academic year, with a maximum of 150 places available. Unlike UNED’s traditional distance-learning programmes, the course will be taught entirely in person at the city’s new university building in Calle Concepción.

The premises will also accommodate future courses offered by the University of Alicante and the Universidad Miguel Hernández.

Registration will be open from July 1 until October 21 through UNED Elche’s website. Applicants must have passed the Spanish university entrance examinations, hold an advanced vocational training qualification or already be studying for another degree.

No minimum entrance grade will be required.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said the new course reflected the council’s commitment to bringing higher education closer to young people in Torrevieja and throughout the Vega Baja, reducing the need for students to travel to other cities.

The new university centre is expected to open at the beginning of September and is intended to become a central hub for higher education, bringing together students, lecturers and researchers from several academic institutions.

Hospital placements planned

UNED is also preparing to sign a collaboration agreement with Torrevieja University Hospital, allowing Psychology students to complete practical placements at the healthcare centre.

Officials said the agreement would give students valuable professional experience in a hospital setting and improve their prospects of entering the employment market after graduation.

Psychology is considered one of the most sought-after university courses, driven by growing demand for specialists in mental health, education, business, social services, community intervention and research.

Early Years Education degree passes 200 students

The presentation also reviewed the progress of Torrevieja’s Early Years Education degree, introduced in 2022 through a blended learning format.

More than 200 students are now enrolled on the course, making it one of the city’s most successful higher education initiatives.

The current academic year has also marked an important milestone, with the first group of students completing an entire university degree without having to leave Torrevieja.

Audiovisual and tourism degrees planned

UNED is working to introduce a new 21st Century Audiovisual Communication degree in 2027. The blended-learning course will focus on emerging careers in digital communication, audiovisual media, multimedia production and content creation.

The Universidad Miguel Hernández is also expected to launch a degree in Tourism Business and Activity Management during 2027.

The course is closely aligned with Torrevieja’s tourism-led economy and is intended to train professionals for one of the city’s most strategically important industries.

Dolón said cooperation between the council and public universities was creating a historic opportunity for Torrevieja’s educational development.

The municipality plans to continue expanding the number of degrees available, enabling more young people to study and develop their careers without leaving the city.

With Psychology beginning in 2026/2027 and further degrees in audiovisual communication and tourism management planned, Torrevieja aims to establish itself as one of the principal higher education centres in the Vega Baja and Alicante province.