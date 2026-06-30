



Intervisión Expert has begun a new chapter in optical and hearing care in Spain, retaining the experience, staff and customer-focused approach of the former Specsavers franchise centres while expanding its range of services, brands and technology.

The company was launched on January 1, 2025, by the directors of the former Specsavers franchise centres in Spain after the British group decided to withdraw from both Spain and Belgium. The move was attributed in part to logistical difficulties linked to Brexit.

For customers, however, the transition has been designed to provide continuity rather than disruption.

Intervisión Expert has retained the same professional teams, working methods and personalised service that had become familiar to Specsavers customers. Popular promotions, including the well-known two-for-one offer on glasses, have also been maintained.

At the same time, the new independent brand has used the opportunity to broaden its product range and introduce some of the latest developments in eye care.

These include internationally recognised Pentax progressive lenses, as well as advanced treatments for controlling myopia in children through MiYOSMART spectacle lenses and MiSight contact lenses.

New focus on hearing care

One of the most significant additions is a comprehensive audiology service offering specialist hearing assessments and individually tailored support.

Patients can undergo detailed hearing examinations, followed by the precise fitting and programming of hearing aids in accordance with strict technical protocols.

The aim is to ensure that each device is adapted to the patient’s specific hearing requirements, lifestyle and budget.

Intervisión Expert says it will continue to focus on value for money, offering hearing solutions across a range of price points. Competitive promotions, including two-for-one offers, are also intended to make advanced hearing technology more widely accessible.

Wider choice of designer brands

The company has also expanded its selection of spectacle frames with a range of well-known international brands.

Its catalogue now includes Lacoste, Karl Lagerfeld, Nike, DKNY, Calvin Klein, Tous, Sting, Fila, TitanFlex by Eschenbach, O’Neill and Superdry, providing customers with a broader choice of styles, designs and price options.

New technology is another important part of the company’s strategy.

Intervisión Expert has introduced the second generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, together with Nuance Audio Glasses, which combine visual correction and hearing technology in a single product.

The new brand says its objective is to combine the experience developed over many years as part of the Specsavers network with greater freedom to introduce additional products, services and technologies.

Intervisión Expert will continue to place professional advice, personalised care, product quality and competitive pricing at the centre of its business.

Francisco M. Jurado Alonso

Director Intervisión Expert Torrevieja, Guardamar, La Zenia y Godella.

INTERVISIÓN EXPERT Óptica y Audiología