Orihuela Upgrades Tourist Offices with New Interactive Technology





Orihuela Town Council has installed new digital and interactive equipment at its tourist information services in the city centre and Orihuela Costa as part of a drive to modernise visitor assistance.

The project, led by the Department of Tourism, includes technological upgrades at the Tourist Info office in central Orihuela and Orihuela Costa Town Hall.

The improvements form part of the municipality’s Tourism Sustainability Plan and have been fully financed by the European Union through the Next Generation EU recovery funds.

Tourism Councillor Gonzalo Montoya said providing tourist offices with the latest technology was essential to delivering the highest possible standard of service to visitors.

The project involved the installation of three modern systems designed to make tourist information more accessible, visual and user-friendly.

At the Orihuela Centro Tourist Information Office, an interactive touchscreen table with an integrated computer system has been installed. It allows visitors and residents to explore the municipality’s cultural attractions, monuments, leisure activities and other tourism resources quickly and intuitively.

A large 75-inch screen has also been installed at the historic centre office. It will be used to display digital promotional material, tourist information and official council announcements.

At Orihuela Costa Town Hall, the 32-inch screen in the outdoor information kiosk has been replaced and upgraded. The internal hardware has also been renewed and configured to provide greater stability and efficiency.

The terminal has been designed to operate continuously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, giving residents and visitors permanent access to tourist information.

Users will be able to consult event listings, local directories, maps and other information about Orihuela Costa and the wider municipality, even when the public offices are closed.

The council said the investment would help Orihuela strengthen its position as a smart, sustainable and diverse tourist destination.

Officials added that the technology would improve the promotion of Orihuela’s cultural and tourism assets while helping to distribute the social and economic benefits of tourism more evenly across the municipality.