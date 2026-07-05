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Home Local Costa Blanca Edition 1135 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 6...

Edition 1135 of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 6 – 12 July 2026

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The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor. Plans to build around 2,200 homes at Cala Mosca remain dependent on the construction of a new drinking-water reservoir for Orihuela Costa, with the development unable to proceed unless sufficient water resources can be guaranteed.
The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor. Plans to build around 2,200 homes at Cala Mosca remain dependent on the construction of a new drinking-water reservoir for Orihuela Costa, with the development unable to proceed unless sufficient water resources can be guaranteed.

The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

Plans to build around 2,200 homes at Cala Mosca remain dependent on the construction of a new drinking-water reservoir for Orihuela Costa, with the development unable to proceed unless sufficient water resources can be guaranteed.

According to the Spanish press, before final approval can be granted, its promoters must provide reports demonstrating that the public supply network can meet the additional demand created by thousands of new residents.

During the fourth session of the trial of Orihuela Mayor Pepe Vegara he told the court that members of the ITV Vega Baja board signed company documents without checking them because they had full trust in the firm’s manager. The fifth and final session will be held on 16 July.

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