Fire Near Homes in Villamartín Sparks Alarm in Orihuela Costa





A fire broke out late on Sunday afternoon in a pine and scrubland area close to homes in Villamartín, Orihuela Costa, prompting the rapid mobilisation of emergency services and causing concern among residents.

The blaze started near the Pinada Golf urbanisation, close to Villamartín golf course, in an area where residential developments sit alongside pine forest, dry vegetation and undeveloped ravines. Flames were reported near Calle Antillas and Calle Wagner, close to homes and holiday properties.

The Provincial Fire Consortium confirmed that nine firefighting teams were involved in tackling the fire, including four forest firefighter units from the Generalitat and five teams from the consortium. Firefighters worked through the evening to bring the blaze under control, with Orihuela City Council sources saying it was practically extinguished by around 10.30pm.

Some residents chose to leave their homes voluntarily as smoke spread through the area, although no official details have been released regarding damage to properties or the cause of the fire.

The incident caused immediate concern because of the close proximity of the flames to residential zones. Villamartín is one of the best-known residential and holiday areas of Orihuela Costa, popular with foreign residents and second-home owners, particularly from the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Scandinavia.

Emergency services urged people to avoid the area so that fire crews, police and other vehicles could move freely. Residents affected by smoke were advised to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, turn off ventilation where necessary and bring pets inside.

The fire comes during a period of heightened wildfire risk across the Costa Blanca. Dry vegetation, pine trees, gardens, palms and undeveloped land are often found close to homes in urbanisations such as Villamartín, meaning even a relatively small fire can produce heavy smoke and spread quickly in windy conditions.

Similar fires have occurred in recent years along the Orihuela Costa, affecting scrubland, pine areas and protected forest zones close to residential developments. Many of these green spaces are located in ravines or undeveloped strips between housing areas, where dry vegetation can quickly become a serious hazard during the summer months.

The latest incident has again highlighted the vulnerability of urbanisations built close to forested or semi-natural areas, particularly during periods of high temperatures and low rainfall.

Motorists were advised to expect possible disruption on local roads around Villamartín golf course, Pinada Golf, Los Dolses, La Fuente and surrounding Orihuela Costa routes while emergency teams remained in the area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. Residents and visitors have been urged not to spread rumours about possible damage or risk until official information is released.

The priority, officials stressed, was to allow emergency services to work safely and to prevent the fire from reaching nearby homes.

VEHICLE FIRE FORCES THE CLOSURE OF LA ZENIA TOLL

While fire fighters were tackling the Villamartin blaze, Emergency services were also called to a vehicle fire at the La Zenia toll entrance, next to Zenia Boulevard shopping centre.

The Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium said the alert was received at 6.22pm. A heavy urban fire engine from Torrevieja fire station was sent to the scene, where firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and extinguished it.

The access road from the motorway was closed to traffic while crews worked at the scene, both for safety reasons and to allow emergency vehicles to operate.

Although the fire was put out, authorities later confirmed that the toll booths remained out of service after the control system was damaged during the incident.

As a result, the access road remained closed until further notice. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes and to take extra care when travelling through the area.

No information was immediately available regarding the cause of the fire or whether anyone had been injured.

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